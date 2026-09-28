Private Capex Projected to Reach Rs 3.2 Trillion in FY27 Amidst Global Uncertainty

India's private sector capital expenditure is set to surge to an estimated ₹3.2 trillion by the financial year 2026-27, driven by strong corporate balance sheets and infrastructure investments, despite prevailing global uncertainties, according to a recent RBI bulletin.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points India's private sector capital expenditure is forecast to reach ₹3.2 trillion in FY27, a significant increase from ₹2.6 trillion in FY26.

Sustained private sector confidence is evident from a record aggregate project cost of ₹4.4 trillion in FY26, up from ₹3.7 trillion in FY25.

Infrastructure, particularly the power sector, continues to be the dominant area for investment, accounting for 54.2 per cent of total project costs in 2025-26.

Maharashtra leads Indian states in attracting capex projects, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The strengthened balance sheets of Indian corporates and a robust domestic banking system are supporting economic activity and investment momentum.

Amid the uncertain global environment, the private sector's capital expenditure is likely to remain robust in the current financial year (FY27).

It is projected at Rs 3.2 trillion in FY27 compared to Rs 2.6 trillion in the previous financial year (FY26), according to a report in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) September bulletin.

Sustained confidence in the private sector is reflected from the aggregate cost of projects in FY26 — at a record Rs 4.4 trillion against Rs 3.7 trillion in FY25.

Infrastructure continued to dominate the investment landscape, led by the power sector.

At the same time, the report emphasised on timely implementation of sanctioned projects and evolution of the external environment to the pace of actual capital formation.

Investment Outlook and Financing Channels

The phasing profile of pipeline projects financed through three channels — banks and financial institutions (FIs), external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and initial public offerings (IPOs) point to an increase in envisaged capital expenditure in 2026-27 over the previous financial year.

It suggests that the private investment cycle is likely to retain its momentum and continue to support growth.

"Looking ahead, the investment outlook is expected to remain healthy, although heightened global uncertainties are likely to temper the investment sentiment," the report said.

The views expressed in the report are that of the authored and not of the central bank.

The report said the balance sheet position of Indian corporates has strengthened considerably over recent years, driven by deleveraging and robust internal accruals.

Simultaneously, the domestic banking system, underpinned by strong capital and liquidity buffers, and improvement in asset quality and sustained credit growth, continues to support economic activity.

Sectoral and Regional Investment Trends

In 2025-26, infrastructure remained the key sector accounting for 54.2 per cent share in the total cost of projects, primarily driven by investment in 'Power', followed by 'Roads & Bridges'.

Construction, chemicals & pesticides, metal & metal products and cement also accounted for a sizeable share. Among states, Maharashtra emerged as the top in attracting capex projects, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

These together made up for 67.1 per cent share in the total cost of projects in 2025-26.

Share of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka improved over the previous year.

The report further noted that financing through the ECB route strengthened, although funds mobilised via the IPO route fell.

In 2025-26, 12 mega projects and 100 large projects got sanctioned by banks and FIs.

The share of mega projects and large projects in the total project costs were 17.0 per cent and 51.3 per cent, respectively.

Greenfield projects made up for 89.2 per cent of the total cost, reported by banks and FIs in 2025-26.

This is broadly in line with the trend observed in previous years, the report said.

The report noted that the predominance of new investments reflects confidence in the medium-term growth outlook.

At the same time, the alternative financing channels, such as ECBs, foreign direct investment (FDI) and private placements have broadened the financing base for corporate investment.

While investment intentions remain encouraging, the pace of actual capital formation will depend on the timely implementation of sanctioned projects and the evolution of the external environment.