India Post's Biggest Makeover in 150 Years

India Post is reinventing itself from a traditional mail service into a modern logistics, e-commerce, and real estate powerhouse.

Several post offices situated inside major university campuses, called Gen Z post offices, have received a facelift, with cafe-like decor and wi-fi availability.

IMAGE: N-Gen Post Office at the IIT Madras campus. All photographs: Press Information Bureau

Key Points India Post is undergoing a major overhaul to become a profitable public sector unit, moving beyond traditional mail services.

The transformation includes monetising 12 million square metres of real estate, including vacant land, potentially converting post offices into coworking spaces.

India Post aims to become the default last-mile delivery provider for e-commerce firms like Amazon and Flipkart, leveraging its extensive network.

Modernisation efforts involve a ₹5,786 crore IT backbone upgrade, 24-hour delivery services, and cultural transformation borrowing from the private sector.

The department is targeting to double revenue growth from ₹2,100 crore in FY26 to over ₹4,000 crore in FY27 and break even within five years.

IMAGE: N-Gen Post Office at the IIT Madras campus.

Your swanky coworking space, in the not too distant future, could well be the neighbourhood post office -- the one you thought was good for only selling stamps.

That's just one of the revenue-generating plans on the drawing board of India Posts, the 150-year-old legacy postal service that has been struggling to find a footing since the demise of snail mail.

Pushed to the sidelines by sprightly emails and courier services, India Post is being given a top-to-toe makeover by the Department of Posts (DoP). Reimagining its vast real estate assets is just one initiative.

Other schemes include shedding the snail-mail tag with 24-hour delivery services, becoming the default last mile delivery provider for e-commerce firms Amazon and Flipkart, renovating post offices to make them user-friendly, bringing its parcel service at par with global courier services like UPS and FedEx, making its 450,000 employees -- the largest after railways and defence -- accountable, and becoming a profitable public sector unit.

IMAGE: N-Gen Post Office at the IIT Madras campus.

Strategic Real Estate Monetisation

"PSUs can be transformed like a private company and we're doing it," Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, minister of state for communications who is monitoring the turnaround on a daily basis, told Business Standard.

India Post has 12 million sq metres of real estate, including 1,460 vacant land plots that make up 2.2 million sq m.

However, there has been no attempt to determine the market value or revenue potential of these assets -- something flagged by the Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology in August last year.

The DoP has now issued tenders for consultants to prepare strategies and funds are being sought from the Union Cabinet for the modernisation of network logistics as well as renovation of post offices.

Several post offices situated inside major university campuses, called Gen Z post offices, have already got a facelift, including cafe-like decors and wi-fi availability.

"We're exploring many ideas within leasing for monetisation and real estate management -- whether we can add additional floors in post offices, utilise the floor area optimally and also utilise vacant land," the minister added.

IMAGE: N-Gen Post Office at the Calcutta University Campus.

Modernising Operations and Digital Integration

Real estate management is part of reforms spurred by the view that India Post, with its huge network spanning mail, parcel services, savings accounts, life insurance, and citizen-services, has the potential to emerge as a major logistics and communication firm.

The initial steps to turn India Post towards profitability have been taken with the injection of ₹5,786 crore for modernising the information technology backbone of the postal network from FY23 to FY30.

This includes building intelligent platforms, and interconnected and integrated postal and financial services.

The target is to double revenue growth from ₹2,100 crore in FY26 to over ₹4,000 crore in FY27 and finally break even over next five years.

To achieve this, India Post will undergo a cultural transformation with operations borrowing from the private sector.

In FY26, India Post recorded revenue of ₹15,296 crores, up 16 per cent from ₹13,218 in FY25. Expenses currently stand at ₹36,000 crore, including pensions.

IMAGE: N-Gen Post Office at the Calcutta University Campus.

Performance and Future Outlook

The department has hired a chief technology officer and a chief marketing officer, and has mapped out localized targets, drawn from its 23 circles, or regions, while eliminating operational bottlenecks.

The delivery framework has been modernised to include end-to-end tracking and secure OTP-based parcel delivery to eliminate false delivery claims.

This was evaluated on metrics including how many low-performing branches a circle head visited, the establishment of marketing calls, and how many offices had active transactions.

The minister said that of the 165,000 post offices operating nationwide, several thousand branches registered zero transactions for an entire month.

Nearly half of them had failed to process a single piece of mail or parcel over a 30-day window. Underperforming circle heads received formal disciplinary letters.

"When we started in September, we issued 15 letters to circle heads in the initial month," Pemmasani said.

If performance does not improve after three consecutive months of warnings, officials face formal action. The minister added that so far, no formal action has been initiated.

Among the next steps, the department has sought Cabinet clearance for a comprehensive 'Postal Logistic Network', which may run into ‘thousands of crores’ to fund advanced physical logistics which can enable the full transformation of the postal and parcel services to a large-scale profit-making entity.

"We're trying to integrate with the ONDC (Open Data Network for Digital Commerce) GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal, which will have India Post as a delivery option," Pemmasani added.

"We've tied up with Amazon, Flipkart, Ship Rocket, and we're reaching out to enterprises. We want to be the default delivery service of India."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff