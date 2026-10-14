Co-working overtakes IT/ITeS as top office space occupier in India

India's office space market has witnessed a historic shift, with co-working spaces outperforming the traditional IT/ITeS sector to become the largest occupier of office space for the first time in the January-September period, signalling a growing preference for flexible workspace solutions.

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Key Points Co-working has become the largest occupier of office space in India for the first time, surpassing IT/ITeS during January-September.

The co-working sector accounted for 26% of overall office demand, with IT/ITeS at 25% and BFSI at 21%.

Large occupiers, including global capability centres (GCCs), are adopting a blended portfolio, using flex spaces for agility, pilots, and expansion.

India's flex office inventory reached 88.7 million square feet in H1 and is projected to exceed 100 msf this year, potentially reaching 160 msf by 2030.

The shift validates co-working as a core pillar of corporate growth strategy, driven by enterprises' focus on capital efficiency and speed to market.

India's office space market marked a shift in trends as co-working overtook information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services (ITeS) as the largest occupier of office space for the first time in a nine-month period, from January through September, underlining a growing preference for flexible (flex) workspaces, according to findings released on Tuesday by Anarock Research & Advisory.

The Rise of Flexible Workspaces

Commenting on the report's findings, Peush Jain, managing director (MD) — commercial leasing and advisory at Anarock group, said flex workspaces were complementing traditional leasing rather than replacing it, adding that there had been a decisive shift in the mix of office space occupiers.

"Large occupiers, in particular global capability centres (GCCs), are running an increasingly blended portfolio.

"They have long-term, customised campuses for their core teams and flex space for speed, pilots and expansion.

"Many flex operators also rent entire buildings on conventional terms," Jain said, adding that the two forms of leasing were closely connected, with both forming part of a single office ecosystem.

According to the Anarock report, the co-working sector led overall demand with a 26 per cent share during the period under review, surpassing IT/ITeS at 25 per cent and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) at 21 per cent.

IT/ITeS has traditionally been the leading sector, according to Anarock data.

Among key segments, co-working and BFSI increased their share of office demand, accounting for 47 per cent of total leasing in the first nine months of calendar year 2026, up from 41 per cent in the same period last year.

Strategic Role in Corporate Growth

Amit Ramani, founder, chairman, and MD at Awfis Space Solutions, said co-working's emergence as the largest office space occupier over the past nine months validated a structural shift, as enterprises and GCCs increasingly focused on agility, capital efficiency, and speed to market.

"Flex is no longer just an alternative option or a startup enabler — it has firmly become a core pillar of corporate growth strategy," Ramani added.

Harsh Binani, cofounder at Smartworks, said managed workspaces would play an increasingly strategic role in meeting enterprises' real estate needs.

"The opportunity will not be defined by square footage alone, but by the ability to deliver institutional-grade, scalable workplace infrastructure across multiple cities," he said.

"Flex offices today can support businesses across the lifecycle of their real estate requirements, from establishing a presence to scaling teams and managing longer-term portfolio needs," said Ramita Arora, executive MD — Bengaluru, and head — flex, India, at real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Future Growth and Market Expansion

A report released by the firm on Tuesday showed that India's flex office inventory reached 88.7 million square feet (msf) in the first half of the year and was expected to cross the 100 msf mark this year, while expanding to nearly 160 msf by 2030.

The report added that GCCs and multinational companies were increasingly using flex workspaces to enter and expand across markets.

"With newer demand pools also emerging, including artificial intelligence-led businesses, the opportunity for flex is becoming both broader and more enduring," Arora said.