New Zealand's envoy to India, Patrick John Rata, underscores the strategic importance and mutual benefits of the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand, highlighting its potential to significantly boost bilateral trade and investment.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Key Points The India-New Zealand FTA is seen as a reflection of trust and is designed to deliver balanced and tangible benefits to both economies.

The agreement, which took effect on October 20, provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of Indian exports to New Zealand from day one.

The FTA covers goods, services, investment, skills, and mobility, creating new opportunities for Indian professionals and businesses, particularly MSMEs.

Both nations aim to double bilateral trade in the coming years, with New Zealand committed to promoting investment into India.

New Zealand wine companies are actively exploring opportunities in India's growing market, leveraging the FTA for improved market access.

Describing the Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand as more than a conventional trade agreement, the New Zealand envoy to India, Patrick John Rata, on Thursday said the move reflects the trust between the two countries and is designed to deliver balanced and tangible benefits to both economies.

Speaking with PTI at the sidelines of the ProWine Mumbai event, an international trade fair and conference for the wine, spirits and alcoholic beverages industry, the New Zealand High Commissioner also said his country is looking to deepen its footprint in India's growing wine market.

Elevating Bilateral Ties

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for the bilateral relationship between India and New Zealand. We have concluded a free trade agreement. And just recently, we also took a decision to elevate our bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership with India. All of this happened in the last year," he said.

"So I would want to signal to you that the relationship is as strong as it's ever been between New Zealand and India. Both of our countries are ambitious for the relationship," he said.

Terming the FTA an "incredible" achievement made possible by mutual trust, he said, "We wanted to have an agreement which was balanced, ambitious, and which delivers real benefits to both our countries."

"And that's what we have with the FTA between our two countries," he added.

Key Provisions and Benefits

The India-New Zealand FTA, signed on April 27, took effect on October 20, providing duty-free access for a range of Indian goods, including products from labour-intensive sectors such as textiles and leather.

This FTA is particularly valuable because it goes beyond goods to cover services, investment, skills, and mobility, creating new opportunities for Indian professionals and businesses.

With 100 per cent of Indian exports gaining duty-free access to New Zealand from day one, the agreement gives Indian exporters a significant competitive advantage. MSMEs in textiles, leather, footwear and engineering goods are particularly well placed to benefit.

Beyond tariff concessions and improved market access, the agreement provides for cooperation in areas such as agricultural productivity, including apple and kiwi fruit production and honey, he said.

Future Growth and Investment

Both India and New Zealand are ambitious about taking the relationship forward, with a key objective of doubling bilateral trade over the coming years, he said, exuding confidence that the target could be achieved, citing the opportunities created by the FTA and growing interest among businesses in each other's markets.

"I think another exciting part of the relationship and the FTA is the opportunity that it's going to provide for real economic growth between our two countries, and that includes in the area of investment," he said.

New Zealand has committed to promoting investment into India and plans to work with Invest India to identify potential opportunities, Rata stated, adding that the effort is expected to be reciprocal, with businesses from both countries encouraged to explore investment prospects across the two markets.

Sectoral Initiatives and Market Access

One of the first visible sectoral initiatives following the FTA's implementation is New Zealand's participation at ProWine, where 20 New Zealand wine companies are participating to explore opportunities in India, the envoy said.

The delegation is looking to connect with Indian importers, retailers, wholesalers and representatives of the hospitality sector, while introducing Indian consumers and trade partners to the quality and diversity of New Zealand wines, he said.

"As part of the FTA, all existing Indian exports into New Zealand now enter duty-free. So that's going to create momentum. It's going to create excitement for Indian companies as they look to take advantage of those improved market access conditions into New Zealand," he added.