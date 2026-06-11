HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » India And Nepal Launch UPI-NPI Linkage For Seamless Cross-Border Payments

India And Nepal Launch UPI-NPI Linkage For Seamless Cross-Border Payments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 11, 2026 16:59 IST

x

Discover how the new UPI-NPI linkage between India and Nepal is revolutionising cross-border remittances, enabling seamless digital payments and fostering greater financial inclusion for travellers and businesses across both nations.

Key Points

  • India and Nepal launched a P2P cross-border remittance mechanism on June 6, linking India's UPI with Nepal's NPI.
  • The newly operationalised system enables real-time money transfers between citizens of both nations via mobile banking applications and digital wallets.
  • This initiative aims to enhance convenience for travellers and businesses by eliminating the friction of physical currency exchange and large cash amounts.
  • The UPI-NPI linkage strengthens financial inclusion, boosts digital and economic integration, and reinforces longstanding social and economic bonds.
  • India's UPI is now accepted in nine countries, facilitating seamless international payments for Indian travellers abroad.

India and Nepal have launched a peer-to-peer (P2P) cross-border remittance mechanism on June 6 to enhance convenience for travellers and businesses across both countries, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

How The UPI-NPI Linkage Works

The newly operationalised system establishes a direct link between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Nepal's National Payments Interface (NPI), and enables citizens of both nations to make real-time money transfers directly via mobile banking applications and digital wallets.

 

"The UPI-NPI linkage represents a major advancement in financial inclusion, fostering stronger economic and digital ties between India and Nepal. This aligns perfectly with regional goals for accessible, safe, and affordable cross-border payments, reinforcing longstanding social and economic bonds," the ministry said in a statement.

The technical integration was executed via collaboration between NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India, and the Nepal Clearing House Limited (NCHL).

"The initiative strengthens financial inclusion, boosts digital and economic integration, and enhances convenience for travellers and businesses across both countries," the ministry added.

The key features of the UPI-NPI remittance linkage are enhanced traveller convenience by eliminating the friction of physical currency exchange, carrying large amounts of cash, or navigating unfamiliar foreign exchange fees.

It would also give an economic boost for local merchants as Nepalese businesses gain immediate access to a massive Indian visitor demographic, driving higher transaction volumes.

UPI is now accepted in nine countries - Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia - enabling Indian travellers to make seamless payments abroad through familiar platforms.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Travellers from G20 nations can use UPI in India: RBI
Travellers from G20 nations can use UPI in India: RBI
NRIs from 10 countries will soon be able to use UPI for fund transfer
NRIs from 10 countries will soon be able to use UPI for fund transfer
'Cheaper, faster, safer': India, Singapore launch real-time payments link
'Cheaper, faster, safer': India, Singapore launch real-time payments link
Deuba urges Modi to resolve Indo-Nepal border issue via bilateral mechanism
Deuba urges Modi to resolve Indo-Nepal border issue via bilateral mechanism
UPI: It's not only about transferring money
UPI: It's not only about transferring money

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 2

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 3

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

VIDEOS

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam0:58

Mona Singh Steals the Show in Floral Glam

Aneet Padda's Fresh Look Steals the Show1:10

Aneet Padda's Fresh Look Steals the Show

Varun Dhawan looks dashing in a white shirt1:16

Varun Dhawan looks dashing in a white shirt

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO