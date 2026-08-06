GTRI Urges India To Resist US Pressure On UPI Policies

A leading think tank advises India to uphold its UPI policies and defend its digital payments ecosystem against external pressure, especially from the US, amidst legislative changes regarding transaction charges.
India must not rewrite its UPI policies under US pressure, and it must defend competition, policy autonomy and the long-term sustainability of its payments ecosystem, think tank GTRI said on Thursday.Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which authorises the government to permit banks and other service providers to levy charges on payments through unified payments interface (UPI) and other notified electronic payment modes.
Key Points
- India must not rewrite its UPI policies under US pressure, defending competition and policy autonomy.
- The Lok Sabha passed a bill authorising charges on UPI and other electronic payment modes.
- Currently, banks and payment providers cannot charge users for UPI and RuPay debit cards, with zero MDR contributing to growth.
- A sustainable funding model is necessary for UPI, but it does not automatically require a general merchant charge, with alternatives available.
- The US Trade Representative's report criticised India's UPI and RuPay framework, highlighting international scrutiny on domestic digital payment systems.