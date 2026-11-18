India's dairy sector is witnessing an unprecedented surge in milk prices, with consumers facing a Rs 4-8 per litre hike in FY27, driven by a perfect storm of supply constraints, escalating procurement costs, and higher processing expenses.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

IMAGE: Women arrive at a milk collection centre on the outskirts of Jaipur. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Retail milk prices have increased by Rs 4-8 per litre in FY27 due to higher procurement, processing, packaging, and logistics costs.

The price hikes, implemented in two rounds (May and November 2026), are unusual for the winter flush season, which typically sees improved milk availability.

Constrained milk availability, lower milk-fat content, and competition among dairies have kept raw milk prices firm.

India's milk production growth has moderated, and a significant portion of the market remains unorganised, impacting formalisation efforts.

Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) prices are also firm globally and domestically, with inventories expected to remain below historical averages by the end of FY27.

Rising milk procurement costs, constrained supplies and elevated processing expenses have prompted leading dairy companies in India to raise retail milk prices by Rs 4-8 per litre in the current fiscal, an unusually steep increase for a period that typically witnesses improved milk availability, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

The price revisions, undertaken in two rounds in May and November 2026, come amid lower-than-expected milk availability during the ongoing winter flush season, reduced milk-fat content in certain procurement regions and elevated cattle feed, fodder, packaging and logistics costs.

Factors Driving the Price Surge

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets products under the Amul brand, and Mother Dairy raised retail milk prices by around Rs 2 per litre in May.

This was followed by another round of increases of Rs 2-6 per litre in November, reflecting persistent cost pressures and tighter supply conditions.

The timing of the latest revisions is significant as milk procurement typically improves during the October-February flush season, when cooler temperatures, better fodder availability and improved animal productivity support higher production.

However, the current season has witnessed relatively constrained milk availability, while lower milk-fat content and competition among cooperative and private dairies for procurement have kept raw milk prices firm, CareEdge Ratings said in its November 18 report.

Production Trends and Market Dynamics

Milk production in India, the world's largest producer accounting for nearly 25 per cent of global output, is estimated to have increased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year to 256.8 million tonnes in FY26, compared with 247.9 million tonnes in FY25.

Despite the increase in overall production, the pace of growth has moderated from historical levels, with output remaining sensitive to feed and fodder availability, weather conditions, animal productivity and disease outbreaks.

Per-capita milk availability is estimated to have risen to around 498 grams per day in FY26 from 485 grams in FY25.

The report noted that milk production has increased from 146.3 million tonnes in FY15 to 247.9 million tonnes in FY25, registering a compound annual growth rate of around 5.4 per cent.

Despite India's substantial milk production base, a large portion of the domestic dairy market continues to operate through traditional and unorganised channels.

Around 25-35 per cent of milk production is estimated to be retained or consumed at the producer level, leaving 65-75 per cent as marketable surplus.

Of this surplus, only around 30-35 per cent is handled through organised channels, while the remaining 65-70 per cent is managed by traditional milkmen, local vendors and other unorganised participants.

Organised vs Unorganised Sector

Within the organised segment, cooperative dairies account for an estimated 50-55 per cent share, supported by established farmer relationships and extensive procurement networks.

Private dairies account for the remaining share, having expanded through investments in processing, branding, product innovation and distribution.

The gradual shift towards organised channels is expected to be supported by rising consumer preference for branded and quality-assured dairy products, alongside the expansion of cold-chain infrastructure and organised retail.

However, the pace of formalisation will depend on competitive procurement prices, timely payments to farmers, efficient collection networks and last-mile distribution infrastructure.

Average retail milk prices in India increased from around Rs 39.6 per litre in FY16 to Rs 59.1 per litre in FY26, translating into a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.1 per cent.

Historically, organised dairies have undertaken periodic price increases of nearly Rs 2 per litre annually to pass on higher procurement, cattle feed, fodder, packaging and logistics costs.

Impact of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) Prices

The current supply situation is also reflected in relatively firm skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices.

International SMP prices crossed $3,800 per tonne in October 2026, equivalent to around Rs 360 per kg and representing an increase of approximately 36 per cent year-on-year.

While domestic SMP prices are influenced more directly by milk availability, procurement costs, demand and inventory levels, they have broadly moved in tandem with international prices over the years.

With fresh milk availability relatively constrained, dairy processors could increasingly rely on SMP to supplement supplies.

This, coupled with healthy domestic demand and lower inventory levels, is expected to keep SMP prices firm in the near term.

CareEdge Ratings expects inventories of key dairy commodities, including SMP and butter, to remain below historical averages by the end of FY27, given the relatively limited inventory build-up expected during the current flush season.

Firm commodity prices could benefit organised dairy companies holding surplus saleable inventories, particularly those with a higher share of value-added products.

However, dairies dependent on SMP purchases for milk supplementation and manufacturing could face higher input costs, margin pressures and working-capital requirements.

"Milk prices are rising at a time when the flush season would ordinarily cool procurement costs.

"The November 2026 retail milk price revisions reflect higher milk procurement, dairy processing, packaging, and logistics costs.

"The cyclical dip in milk production due to biological reasons associated with cattle has further added to the price increase.

"With fodder costs elevated and SMP inventory buffers relatively lean, milk prices are likely to remain firm through the rest of FY27," said Komal Israni, Assistant Director, CareEdge Ratings.

"The outlook for organised dairy demand remains favourable, supported by milk's staple nature, rising packaged consumption and faster growth in value-added products.

"However, the near-term operating environment will remain shaped by constrained milk availability, elevated procurement costs and relatively lean dairy commodity inventories," said Naman Jain, Analyst, CareEdge Ratings.