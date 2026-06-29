India may seek sunset clause in US trade pact

Indian officials have so far maintained that India is seeking to ensure a comparative advantage against its competing peers in a trade deal with the US.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points India may press for an automatic review mechanism in its proposed interim trade deal with the US. The European Parliament recently approved the EU-US trade deal but inserted a sunset clause

Indian officials have so far maintained that India is seeking to ensure a comparative advantage against its competing peers in a trade deal with the US.

Indian officials are not happy over the Trump administration proposing a lower 10 per cent tariff.

The Trump administration has to enforce the Section 301 tariffs on or before July 24.

India may press for an automatic review mechanism in its proposed interim trade deal with the United States (US), mirroring a sunset clause introduced by the European Parliament in its trade agreement with Washington, people aware of the negotiations said.

The European Parliament recently approved the EU-US trade deal but inserted a sunset clause requiring the arrangement to expire on December 31, 2029, unless both sides agree to extend it.

By June 30, 2029, the European Commission will start a comprehensive assessment of the trade deal’s effects on EU industry, agriculture and small- and medium-sized enterprises, and of changes in trade patterns with third countries.

The provision ensures a mandatory review of the pact before its expiry and allows the EU to reassess its tariff concessions in light of future US trade policies, creating an unusual precedent in trade agreements that typically remain in force indefinitely.

“It is only logical that other trade partners of the US, including India, demand similar provisions in their deals.

"The matter may come up for discussion during the visit of the United States Trade Representative (Jamieson Greer) starting Tuesday,” the person aware of India’s negotiating position said, requesting anonymity.

An email query sent to the commerce ministry remained unansw­ered till the time of going to the press.

Indian officials have so far maintained that India is seeking to ensure a comparative advantage against its competing peers in a trade deal with the US.

Trump's tariff plans

Indian officials are not happy over the Trump administration proposing a lower 10 per cent tariff under the Section 301 investigation for forced labour on countries such as Indonesia and Pakistan, while India may face a 12.5 per cent tariff.

The duty will not take effect immediately, as Washington has invited public comment on the proposed tariff action by July 6.

The USTR will hold hearings on the matter on July 7.

However, the Trump administration has to enforce the Section 301 tariffs on or before July 24 when the current 10 per cent baseline tariff — temporarily applied to all trading partners during a 90-day window — is scheduled to expire.

Another Section 301 investigation report over allegations of structural excess capacity is yet to be made public which could further raise the potential tariff rate on countries, including India.

However, as Business Standard reported earlier on June 1, the US may keep the overall tariff on India capped at 18 per cent as negotiated earlier if it signs the trade deal before the July 24 deadline.

“We shouldn’t sign a trade deal now. Pakistan already has a 10 per cent tariff.

"What happens if we sign the trade deal now and the US signs deals with other countries a few days later with more favourable terms?

"We will be the losers. We should wait until the current uncertainty settles,” an industry representative said, requesting anonymity.

On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump, on the margins of the G7 Summit in France.

The leaders noted the progress in talks towards an interim bilateral trade deal and told their officials to work towards a “balanced, mutually beneficial, and commercially meaningful agreement at the earliest,” an official statement said last week.