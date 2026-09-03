India's AI Professionals Redefine Workflows, Outpacing Global Peers

India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in AI adoption and innovation, with its "Frontier Professionals" actively redesigning workflows and demonstrating a strong commitment to human oversight, as highlighted by Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index.

Key Points India boasts the highest share of "Frontier Professionals" globally, with 32% of AI users employing AI agents in multi-step workflows, double the global average.

78% of Indian AI users report AI enabling previously impossible work, significantly higher than the global 58%.

Indian organisations show strong leadership alignment on AI (44% vs. 26% globally) and prioritise human oversight and critical thinking in AI output.

Major Indian IT companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are rapidly adopting Microsoft 365 Copilot, reporting high active usage and significant productivity gains.

India's AI advantage stems from employees redesigning workflows with AI agents while maintaining human judgment and oversight.

India has the highest share of "Frontier Professionals" among the 10 markets studied by Microsoft, with 32 per cent of its AI users employing AI agents in multi-step workflows and redesigning how work gets done, according to the company's 2026 Work Trend Index. The share is twice the global average of 16 per cent, the study found, while 78 per cent of Indian AI users said AI was enabling them to undertake work that was not possible a year ago, compared with 58 per cent globally.

India's AI Leadership And Human-Agent Teams

"A year ago, India said it would build human-agent teams at scale. The data now says we are doing it," Microsoft India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok said in a press release. "One in three Indian professionals using AI is working with agents on multi-step, real work. Globally it's one in six. That's not a gap, that's a lead," he said in it.

The study, based on research involving 20,000 AI users across 10 markets and anonymised Microsoft 365 productivity signals, said 44 per cent of Indian respondents reported leadership alignment on AI, against 26 per cent globally.

Prioritising Human Oversight In AI

India also recorded the highest emphasis on human oversight, with 63 per cent of respondents ranking quality control of AI output as a priority and 59 per cent identifying critical thinking as a key skill for an AI-powered future. Eighty seven per cent said they remained responsible for the thinking and viewed AI output as a starting point rather than a final answer.

Agent workflows are operating at the function level in 34 per cent of Indian organisations, compared with 26 per cent globally, the study said.

Rapid Enterprise Adoption Of Microsoft 365 Copilot

The report also highlighted rapid enterprise adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot, saying Infosys, TCS, Wipro and LTM had collectively signed up for more than 400,000 Copilot seats in under six months.

At Infosys, more than 91 per cent of Copilot-licensed employees were monthly active users, while Wipro reported monthly active usage above 95 per cent, with more than 29,000 employee-developed agents and over 60 enterprise-grade agentic solutions in use.

At TCS, 86 per cent of Copilot-licensed associates actively use AI in their daily work, with selected teams reporting productivity gains of 20-25 per cent in research and content production and reductions of 25-35 per cent in work-cycle time, Microsoft said.

Redesigning Workflows For India's AI Advantage

The findings indicate that India's AI advantage is being driven not merely by adoption but by employees redesigning workflows around AI agents while retaining human judgment and oversight, the company said.