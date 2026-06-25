India initiates anti-dumping investigations against three Chinese products

India has launched crucial anti-dumping investigations into imports of thermal paper, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Film, and certain antioxidants from China and other nations, aiming to protect domestic industries from the impact of cheap inbound shipments.

Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points India has initiated anti-dumping probes against three products from China: thermal paper, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film, and certain antioxidants.

The investigations follow complaints from domestic manufacturers alleging that cheap imports from China and other countries are causing material injury to their industries.

Other countries involved in the probes include Korea, Singapore, the US, and Thailand, with specific firms like Vinati Organics Ltd and JPFL Films filing applications.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) will determine if dumping has occurred and if it has harmed domestic players, recommending duties if necessary.

Anti-dumping duties are imposed under WTO rules to ensure fair trading practices and create a level playing field for domestic producers against foreign exporters.

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of three products from China, following separate complaints by domestic manufacturers, according to a commerce ministry notification.

The products are thermal paper, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film, and certain antioxidants. Four other countries are also involved in the probe - Korea, Singapore, the US, and Thailand.

Addressing Trade Imbalances

US-China trade tensions and China's significant industrial overcapacity pose a major risk of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in India.

Four applications have been filed by separate domestic firms before the ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to initiate the probe.

Vinati Organics Ltd has filed the application seeking an alleged dumping probe against imports of certain antioxidants, used in the polymer industry, from China, Korea and Singapore.

JPFL Films has sought the probe against imports of 'Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Film', used in the packaging industry, exported by China and Thailand.

Similarly, Indian Association of Thermal Paper Manufacturers' and Allied Industries have filed an application before the DGTR for initiation of anti-dumping duty investigation concerning imports of 'Thermal Paper or Thermal Sensitive Paper' from the United States of America, China, and South Korea.

ITC Ltd has sought sunset review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of Decor Paper imported from China.

Investigation Process and Impact

According to the DGTR's notifications, all the applicants have alleged that dumped imports of the goods from these countries are causing material injury to the domestic industries.

They have requested for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports to guard domestic firms against the impact of cheap inbound shipments.

"On the basis of the application filed by the applicant...on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating dumping of the product...the Authority, hereby, initiates an antidumping investigation," one of the notifications said.

In all these probes, the directorate would determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping of the chemical exported from these countries.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the duties on imports of these products.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

WTO Framework and India's Trade Relations

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and these countries are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

China has overtaken the US to emerge as India's largest trading partner in 2025-26, with bilateral trade reaching $151.1 billion.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to $19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to $131.63 billion.

The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of $112.6 billion in 2025-26 as against $99.2 billion in 2024-25.