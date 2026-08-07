India Inc's foreign borrowing intent surges to $6 billion in June

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies, demonstrated a significant surge in their intent to raise funds through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds, with proposals reaching $6.08 billion in June.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Indian companies' intent to raise funds via ECBs and FCCBs surged to $6.08 billion in June, up from $4.74 billion in May.

The majority of proposals, $5.94 billion, were filed through the automatic route, with $133 million approved via the special route.

Prominent firms like Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, and Serentica Renewables are among those seeking significant foreign funds.

Funds are intended for various purposes including general corporate use, on-lending, new projects, and refinancing existing ECBs.

NBFCs such as Shriram Finance Limited and SMFG India Credit Company Limited are also actively seeking foreign funding from IFSC financial institutions.

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $6.08 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in June. This was up from $4.74 billion in May.

Breakdown of Funding Routes

Of the total, proposals worth $5.94 billion were through the automatic route, while $133 million was approved through the special route, RBI data showed.

Key Companies and Their Funding Plans

Among the prominent firms that filed proposals in June was Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, which plans to raise $1.44 billion for general corporate purposes from a foreign equity holder for a period of five years.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is planning to raise $497.92 million from a foreign government or a foreign government-owned development financial institution for a period of 14 years and two months for on-lending or sub-lending activities.

Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited is seeking to raise $450 million from a financial institution in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for a period of five years to refinance an existing ECB, while Serentica Renewables India 24 Private Limited is planning to raise $250 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for a period of five years for a new project.

PFC is planning to raise $300 million from the international capital market for a period of five years for general corporate purposes, alongside another $52.28 million from a non-resident financial institution for five years.

NBFCs Also Seek Foreign Capital

Shriram Finance Limited is seeking to raise $132.50 million from a financial institution in the IFSC to refinance an existing ECB for a period of two years.

SMFG India Credit Company Limited is looking to raise $150 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for on-lending or sub-lending activities for a period of three years.