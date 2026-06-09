India Inc to see 8.6-10.2% salary hikes in FY27, driven by skilled talent demand

Corporate India is set to offer salary increments of up to 10.2 per cent across various industries in the financial year 2026-27, driven by a robust demand for skilled and execution-focused talent, according to a new report.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Corporate India is expected to see average salary increments of 8.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent in FY27.

High-growth sectors like EV, FinTech, Healthcare, and Pharmaceuticals are projected to lead with 9.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent increments.

Specific roles such as Electrical Engineers (11.2%), Quality Control Inspectors (10.9%), and Project Engineers (10.7%) are set for higher hikes.

Emerging cities like Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad are anticipated to lead salary increment markets.

Salary growth is becoming more differentiated, driven by sector-specific growth and specialised skills, with compensation growth expanding beyond traditional metro markets.

>Corporate India is likely to see salary increments in the range of 8.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent across industries this financial year, primarily driven by sustained demand for skilled and execution-focused talent, a report said on Tuesday.

TeamLease Services' report, 'Jobs and Salaries Primer 2026-27', projects average salary increments of 8.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent, mainly led by high growth sectors including EV and EV Infrastructure, FinTech, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals.

Sector-Specific Growth and Specialised Skills

"India's salary landscape in 2026-27 is becoming more differentiated and execution-led. Increment trends are increasingly being shaped by sector-specific growth and specialised skills.

"At the same time, compensation growth is no longer concentrated only in traditional metro markets.

"Emerging cities are steadily strengthening their position in the talent economy, supported by industrial expansion, enterprise investments, and evolving business ecosystems," TeamLease Services Senior vice president Balasubramanian A said.

The high-growth industries led by EV and EV Infrastructure are expected to register salary increments in the range of 9.6 per cent to 10.2 per cent, the report based on inputs from 1,268 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities said.

Salary increments for Electrical Engineers are projected at 11.2 per cent, Quality Control Inspectors at 10.9 per cent, IT Support Executives at 10.3 per cent, and both Quality Assurance Engineers and Site Engineers at 10.2 per cent.

Moderate Growth in Sustainable Industries

Meanwhile, industries under the sustainable growth category, including Automotive, Retail, Insurance, and BPO, are expected to follow with increments between 8.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent.

While overall growth remains moderate, select roles continue to push beyond this band, led by Project Engineers at 10.7 per cent, and EHS Officers, IT Support Executives, and Relationship Executives at 10.1 per cent.

A more measured compensation trend is visible across gradual growth industries such as Banking, Construction and Real Estate, Telecommunications, and Textiles, where increments are projected between 8.6 per cent and 8.8 per cent.

Even within this conservative range, certain roles stand out, including Site Engineers at 9.8 per cent, Telecallers at 9.7 per cent, and IT Support Executives, along with Financial Reconciliation Analysts at 9.5 per cent each.

Functional Area and City-Level Trends

According to the report across functional areas, growth momentum is most visible in Sales and Marketing, Engineering, and IT.

In IT, Associate Software Engineers are projected to grow at 9.7 per cent, while IT Support Executives continue to see steady demand across Information Technology, Healthcare, and Pharmaceuticals, reinforcing the importance of foundational digital roles in enterprise transformation.

At the city level, Chennai at 9.7 per cent, Pune and Hyderabad at 9.6 per cent each, and Ahmedabad at 9.5 per cent are set to lead salary increment markets in FY27.

Emerging cities, such as Visakhapatnam at 9.5 per cent and Nagpur at 9.4 per cent, are also gaining traction, supported by manufacturing expansion and industrial corridor development.

In contrast, cities including Surat at 8.4 per cent (down from 8.9 per cent), Chandigarh at 8.5 per cent (down from 9.9 per cent), and Lucknow at 8.7 per cent (down from 9.1 per cent) are witnessing lower levels of growth compared to the previous year, added the report.