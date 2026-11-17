India has hiked its windfall gains tax on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel exports, while maintaining a zero levy on petrol, a strategic move by the government to bolster domestic fuel availability amidst geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points The government has increased the windfall gains tax on diesel exports to Rs 14/litre and on ATF exports to Rs 12.5/litre.

The special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol exports remains at zero for the current fortnight.

These duty changes were made effective immediately via a Finance Ministry notification on November 16.

The windfall tax mechanism was introduced to boost domestic fuel availability and prevent exporters from exploiting global price disparities, especially due to the West Asia crisis.

There are no changes to the existing duty rates for petrol and diesel intended for domestic consumption.

The government has hiked the windfall gains tax on exports of diesel and ATF and retained the levy at zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning November 16.

Revised Export Duties

For ATF exports, the duty has been hiked to Rs 12.5/litre, from Rs 11/litre for the fortnight.

The rate of special additional excise duty (SAED) along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel will now be Rs 14/litre, up from Rs 11.5 a litre.

Duty on petrol exports has been retained at zero for the fortnight.

The finance ministry, in a late-night notification on November 16, said the duty changes will be effective immediately.

Context and Rationale

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government imposed an export duty on diesel and ATF on March 27 and revised the rate every fortnight.

Beginning May 16, the levy was imposed on petrol exports.

The ministry also said that there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the war in West Asia.

It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices had risen since the war began.

The windfall tax was intended to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports amid the West Asia crisis.