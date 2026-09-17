India Poised For AI-Native Semiconductor Ecosystem Advantage

India is uniquely positioned to "leapfrog directly into the next era" by developing an artificial intelligence-native semiconductor ecosystem, fostering AI-enabled manufacturing and supply chains for global competitiveness.

Key Points India has a unique chance to build an AI-native semiconductor ecosystem, avoiding the need to retrofit older designs.

The country's timely investment in infrastructure and talent positions it to "leapfrog" ahead in AI-enabled manufacturing and supply chains.

UST is actively involved, with a joint venture for an AI-native OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Successful AI transformation requires trusted data, operational systems, domain engineers, and strong governance.

The future of the industry lies in bridging intelligence and execution across design, manufacturing, and supply chains.

India has a rare opportunity to "leapfrog directly into the next era" by building an artificial intelligence-native semiconductor ecosystem rather than retrofitting older models and designs, California-based technology company UST said on Thursday. Speaking at the SEMICON India 2026 conference, UST Chief Operating Officer Gilroy Mathew said that while many countries established their semiconductor infrastructure before AI existed, India is assembling significant portions of its ecosystem today.

India's Unique AI Advantage

"That creates a unique advantage. We do not have to retrofit yesterday's methods or designs. We can build tomorrow's models first. We can bring in AI-native manufacturing. We can bring in AI-enabled engineering and AI-connected supply chains... The infrastructure being created today will define competitiveness for the decades to come. India has a rare opportunity to leapfrog directly into the next era. Not by following established paths, but by helping create them," he said.

Speaking with PTI on the sidelines of the event, Mathew noted that countries and organisations that invested in semiconductor ecosystems before the advent of AI "need to unlearn a lot to really get into the AI way", whereas India is investing at the right time in both infrastructure and workplace talent. "A few years back, we didn't even have anything to think... But look at where we are today. I think we leapfrogged at least 10 years ahead within the short period of time," he said, pointing to active support from the Union government and the steady flow of investments.

UST's Role In India's Semiconductor Future

Mathew also said UST is developing its own humanoid robots, which will play a role in automated operations such as "dark warehouses". Detailing UST's presence in the sector, Mathew highlighted the company's joint venture with Kaynes Semicon to establish an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, designed as an AI-native manufacturing plant.

Evolving Phases Of AI And Transformation

Mathew outlined three distinct phases of AI: the first, where AI serves as a feature, a helping hand (search tools and chatbots); the current era, where it functions as models applied to design, verification, and supply chains; and an emerging third era, where "AI as a product" will see vehicles, devices, and systems emerge natively. "Most companies are climbing this mountain from the first era to the second era. And we know this climb is very steep The champions will not merely adopt AI. The success lies in those companies which agree to rebuild and reinvent themselves around whatever they are doing today," Mathew pointed out.

Fundamentals For AI Success

He stated that successful AI transformation requires four fundamentals: trusted data, operational systems rather than experimental pilots, domain engineers who understand fabs and supply chains rather than just data scientists, and strict governance, security, and traceability. "The future of our industry will not be determined by who builds the smartest algorithm. The future belongs to those who bridge intelligence and execution together. Design and manufacturing. Manufacturing and supply chain. Innovation and impact. That's the loop worth building," Mathew said.