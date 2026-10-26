India Has 160 Airports, But Where Are Passengers?

Two-thirds of India's 160 airports, approximately 120, have very low utilisation rates, with only 40 operating at 70-80 per cent capacity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India

Key Points

Nipun Aggarwal, Air India's CCTO, advocates for improved regional connectivity using regional jets and smaller aircraft to link Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

High taxation on aviation, currently treated as a luxury, is hindering market growth and affordability, despite significant potential demand from train travellers.

Indian carriers have a substantial opportunity to expand in the long-haul international market, which accounts for over 50 per cent of aviation revenue but where Indian operators hold less than 20 per cent market share.

Two-thirds of India's 160 airports have "very low" utilisation, with only 40 operating at 70-80 per cent of capacity, says Nipun Aggarwal, Air India's chief commercial and transformation officer (CCTO).

He credits the problem to inadequate regional connectivity and suggested that airlines could deploy regional jets and smaller aircraft to connect Tier-II cities as their networks expand.

Aggarwal said the country had done well in building airports but needed to ensure that the infrastructure was put to better use.

Improving air connectivity beyond major metropolitan centres, he said, would be necessary to attract more passengers to these airports.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing Airport Underutilisation

"The remaining 120 airports, outside the big metros and big cities, have very, very low utilisation," Aggarwal said.

The next phase of expansion would require airlines to look beyond their existing networks, particularly towards smaller cities, Aggarwal added.

Air India's current network, he observed, was largely focused on major hubs, or airports through which passengers connect to other destinations.

"We've done a great job in building airports, but now we need to ensure that the airports are utilised," he said, adding that regional jets could eventually play a role in expanding airlines' presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Regional jets are smaller passenger aircraft than conventional narrowbody planes, making them suitable for routes where demand may not support larger aircraft.

Photograph: Reuters

Making Air Travel More Affordable

India's aviation market, Aggarwal said, could grow much faster if flying became more affordable.

High taxation remained an obstacle, he explained, with aviation continuing to be treated as a luxury despite the potential demand from people who currently travel by other modes of transport.

"Unfortunately, we treat aviation as a luxury, and it is so heavily taxed. If we can bring down the cost of flying per hour linearly, make air travel more affordable, there will be disruptive growth," he said.

He did not identify specific taxes that should be reduced or suggest how much airfares needed to fall.

"Whatever growth we (the industry) are projecting, it is basically based on steady-state, nominal 8 to 10 per cent growth rate. But there is an opportunity to disrupt this industry, have significant growth," Aggarwal said.



IMAGE: Nipun Aggarwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nipun Aggarwal/Linkedin

Untapped Demand, International Expansion

To illustrate the scale of potential demand, he compared the number of people travelling by train with those flying each day.

According to his figures, around 10 million people travel by train daily, compared with only 400,000 to 500,000 air passengers.

Aggarwal argued that a large pool of travellers could potentially consider flying if air travel became more affordable.

On international operations, Aggarwal said Indian carriers also had considerable room to expand in the long-haul market, which generally involves longer-distance flights operated using widebody aircraft.

He estimated that this market carried 25 million to 30 million passengers annually but accounted for more than half of the aviation market's revenue.

"We have about 60 widebody planes, but we are the only operator of widebody planes from India.

"That market is 25-30 million passengers annually, which is maybe not even 20 per cent of the overall passengers that are there in the Indian aviation market. But in terms of revenue contribution, the long-haul market is more than 50 per cent of the revenue base," he said.

Indian carriers currently hold less than 20 per cent of this market, according to Aggarwal.

a sizeable share of passengers travelling to long-haul international destinations relied on foreign airlines and overseas connecting hubs, he said, creating an opportunity for Indian operators to expand their presence.

Aggarwal acknowledged that airspace closures were affecting international operations, particularly on routes west of India, where he said the larger long-haul opportunity lay.

However, he maintained that these challenges were temporary and did not alter the long-term growth potential of Indian aviation.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff