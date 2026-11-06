India GCC tech hiring declines 3.5% in Q2, focus shifts to AI, data

India's Global Capability Centres experienced a 3.5 per cent decline in tech hiring demand during Q2 FY27, even as the focus sharply shifted towards recruiting professionals in high-demand areas like Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Tech hiring demand at India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) fell 3.5 per cent sequentially in Q2 FY27.

Manufacturing and industrial, and BFSI sectors experienced significant declines in hiring demand.

Demand for AI, data analytics, and cybersecurity professionals surged, with AI and data roles growing 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Tier-II cities saw a 13 per cent growth in hiring demand, with Coimbatore leading the increase.

Talent shortages remain acute for specialised digital skills, particularly in AI, data, and cybersecurity.

Tech hiring demand at India's global capability centres (GCCs) fell 3.5 per cent sequentially during the July-September quarter of FY27.

This indicates a slowdown in fresh recruitment compared with the previous quarter, according to a report by staffing firm Quess Corp, released on Thursday.

The report titled, India GCC Tech Talent Landscape Q2 FY27, showed that manufacturing and industrial, the largest sector by hiring share, saw demand fall of 9 per cent.

And, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) recorded an 8 per cent decline.

Software and digital engineering roles saw an 11 per cent decline in demand growth, while information technology (IT) service management and digital operations witnessed a 10 per cent fall.

Sectoral Shifts in Demand

The telecom and networks sector witnessed the sharpest fall, at 24 per cent, while professional services and consulting saw a 2 per cent dip.

"Q2FY27 was a recalibration quarter for India's GCCs. Hiring demand changed by -3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), but the skills mix moved firmly towards artificial intelligence (AI), data and cyber resilience.

"Global parents are asking their India centres to own outcomes, not just add capacity, and headcount plans now follow that mandate," the report said.

Surge in AI, Data, and Cybersecurity Roles

Meanwhile, demand for AI, data analytics and cybersecurity professionals continued to rise. Demand for AI, data and analytics roles grew 14 per cent Q-o-Q, the fastest among job categories, while cybersecurity and risk management hiring increased 12 per cent.

AI, data and analytics accounted for 19.7 per cent of total GCC tech hiring demand.

This is up from 16.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

Retail and consumer hirings grew 7 per cent, followed by technology and product at 6 per cent.

Tier-II Cities Emerge as Growth Hubs

Tier-II cities recorded 13 per cent growth in hiring demand, taking their share to around 14 per cent.

The report found that talent shortages remained particularly acute in specialised digital skills, with the supply gap for AI and data professionals estimated at 38-42 per cent.

Cybersecurity roles faced a shortage of 30-35 per cent, while platform engineering had a gap of 31-35 per cent.

Geographically, Tier-II cities gained ground, with hiring demand rising around 13 per cent sequentially and their share increasing to nearly 14 per cent.

Coimbatore led the growth, with demand increasing 30 per cent, while postings in the first week of September were more than 200 per cent higher than in the corresponding period of August.

Tier-I cities continued to account for 87-88 per cent of GCC hiring demand.

Talent Landscape and Future Outlook

"Tier-I ecosystems kept deepening capability through internal academies, structured skilling, and capability pods, while Tier-II hubs scaled in process automation, digital operations, and Cloud support.

"Limited availability of senior talent still keeps Tier-II participation in higher-value work selective, reinforcing the hub-and-spoke pattern across GCC networks," said the report.

The report also found that professionals with four to 12 years of experience accounted for around 55 per cent of hiring demand.

This indicates continued preference for experienced talent. Bengaluru remained the largest GCC hiring hub, accounting for 22.6 per cent of demand.