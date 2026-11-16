India To Order 1,000 More Planes Amid Shortage

Union Minister Piyush Goyal revealed on Monday that India, a rapidly expanding civil aviation market, is set to order 1,000 more planes to address an acute shortage and meet surging air traffic demand.

Key Points India faces an acute shortage of civilian aircraft, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

The country is prepared to order an additional 1,000 planes, supplementing the 1,200 already on order.

India requires over 2,000 planes to meet its growing air traffic demands.

Established aircraft manufacturers are being urged for faster delivery of supplies.

Increased aircraft availability is expected to boost air connectivity, including more flights to Egypt.

India is facing an acute shortage of civilian aircraft and is ready to order 1,000 more planes to meet air traffic demand, Union minister Piyush Goyal said here on Monday.

India's Growing Aviation Needs

Goyal also said that established aircraft manufacturers are being pursued for faster supply of aircraft.

"We need to see more (air) connectivity... as we get more aircraft, we are sure we will be able to have more flights to Egypt," he told reporters here.

The minister is here on a two-day visit to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between India and Egypt.

Currently, EgyptAir operates direct flights between India and Egypt.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and Indian carriers have placed huge orders for aircraft to be delivered in the coming years.

According to the minister, India is currently facing an "acute" shortage of aircraft.

"We have ordered more than 1,200 planes, and we are ready to order another 1,000 planes; we need more than 2,000 planes for our requirements. So we are pursuing the established manufacturers of aircraft for faster supplies," Goyal said.

He added that when India would get more aircrafts, it will be able to increase more flights to Egypt.