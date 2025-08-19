India eyes 10% of global green hydrogen exports by 2030: Minister

India is aiming to become a global hub for green hydrogen exports, eyeing nearly 10 per cent of the worldwide demand by 2030, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said on Tuesday.

Addressing FICCI Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, the minister said 8.62 lakh tonne annual hydrogen production capacity has been awarded to 19 companies.

He noted that 5 states have already notified their green hydrogen policies, and several others are actively working in this direction.

These states are facilitating land allocation, ensuring water availability, promoting banking of renewable power, and incentivizing innovation, particularly through the development of hydrogen hubs.

The minister of state for new & renewable energy mentioned that over 100 green hydrogen standards and protocols have been adopted or are under development to ensure quality and safety.

"We want to make India not only a major producer but also a global hub for green hydrogen exports, aiming to capture nearly 10 per cent of the global demand," he said.

Many firms are also forging global partnerships to ensure cost competitiveness and to position India as a reliable exporter in a global market expected to exceed 100 million metric tonne by 2030.

Hinting at providing incentives and finance facility to achieve the target, he stated, "This will require us to continue innovating, to strengthen certification and trading mechanisms, to create offtake certainty, and to unlock green finance through instruments such as viability gap funding, green bonds, and multilateral bank support."

The government launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

The minister noted that grid integration, storage solutions, land availability, and cost competitiveness remain critical areas of focus.

But these challenges are solvable.

With technological advances in solar PV, offshore wind, and electrolyser efficiency, the cost of green hydrogen is already coming down and will continue to do so, he stated.

Under SIGHT scheme Component-I, which aims at Electrolyzer Manufacturing, 3,000 MW of manufacturing capacity has been awarded to 15 companies.

Under SIGHT Component-II, which aims at green hydrogen production, 8,62,000 tonne per annum of production capacity has been awarded to 19 companies.

"We have launched pilot projects in critical sectors such as steel, transport, and shipping, exploring the direct use of green hydrogen," Naik said.

A total of 23 projects have been sanctioned under the Research and Development (R&D) component, with another 100+ proposals under evaluation for establishing Centres of Excellence.

"We are also setting up green hydrogen testing facilities within India, with 3 projects already awarded in this regard," he informed.

In addition, to meet the National Green Hydrogen Mission's target of producing 5 million tonne of green hydrogen by 2030, the country aims to develop an additional 125 GW of renewable energy capacity dedicated specifically to green hydrogen production.

Ewa Suwara, Chargé d' affaires, EU Delegation to India stated that the upcoming India–EU Hydrogen Task Force is a high-level platform to align strategies and coordinate actions.

Discussions are ongoing on the terms of reference, and "we hope to convene the first meeting soon," she informed.

"But let me emphasize — this is not just about governments talking to each other.

"The real success will come from businesses on both sides engaging directly, finding synergies, and building commercially viable partnerships.

"That is precisely the purpose of this summit," she said.