EV Retail Sales Hit New Record in July Driven by Two-Wheelers

India's electric vehicle market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with retail sales hitting a new monthly record of 327,901 units in July, signifying a 66 per cent year-on-year increase and establishing EVs as a significant force in the automotive sector.

Photograph: Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Key Points India's electric vehicle retail sales achieved a new monthly record in July, reaching 327,901 units, a 66 per cent increase year-on-year.

Nearly one in eight vehicles retailed in India are now electric, with overall EV penetration exceeding 12 per cent for the first time.

The two-wheeler segment led the growth, crossing the 2-lakh mark for the first time with 204,362 units sold, an 88.32 per cent rise.

Electric passenger vehicle sales grew by 83 per cent, while electric commercial vehicles nearly tripled their sales compared to last year.

FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar highlighted that the EV transition is now a 'showroom reality' driven by the Indian market.

Electric vehicle retail sales in India reached another monthly record at 327,901 units in July, growing at 66 per cent over the same month last year, with nearly one in eight vehicles retailed now being electric, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Friday.

The previous record for electric vehicle retail sales in India was in June this year at 3,06,220 units, growing at 63 per cent over the same month last year, taking overall EV penetration to over 12 per cent for the first time.

Segment-wise Performance

The growth in EV sales in July was led by the two-wheeler segment at 2,04,362 units as against 1,08,516 units in the same month last year, up 88.32 per cent, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement.

Electric passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales were up 83.13 per cent at 32,928 units last month as against 17,981 units in July 2025, it added.

The three-wheeler electric segment saw total retail sales of 87,055 units as against 69,477 units in the same month last year, up 25.3 per cent, it added.

Electric commercial vehicle (CV) retail stood at 3,556 units last month as compared to 1,324 units in July last year, a jump of 168.6 per cent, FADA said.

FADA's Outlook on EV Transition

Commenting on the EV retail sales performance, FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar said, "India has never bought more electric vehicles in a month than it did in July 26 -- 3,27,901 units, up over 66 per cent YoY, with nearly one in eight vehicles retailed now electric."

He further said, "Every category told the same story in its own way. Two-wheelers crossed the 2-lakh mark for the first time, at a record 11.2 per cent share. Three-wheelers, at 65.1 per cent , have made electric the default, not the alternative."

Electric commercial vehicles nearly tripled to a record 3.57 per cent share, he said, adding fleet electrification has moved from pilots to purchase orders.

Giridhar noted that electric passenger vehicles, which grew 83 per cent over last year, were held back only by supply constraint of in-demand models and asked manufacturers to resolve the issue before the festive rush.

"The EV transition has stopped being a forecast. It is now a showroom reality, and Bharat is driving it," he said.