India-EU FTA Legal Scrub to Conclude Soon, Pact Expected by December 31

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the legal scrubbing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) text is on track to be completed within the next 10-12 days, with the landmark deal expected to be signed by December 31, marking a significant step in strengthening trade ties.

IMAGE: A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa witnessing the exchange of an MoU at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The legal scrubbing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) text is projected to conclude within the next 10-12 days.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expects the India-EU FTA to be inked by December 31, following approvals from the European Commission and Parliament.

India and the EU have committed to tariff concessions on over 90 per cent of tariff lines under the proposed trade deal.

Goyal highlighted that this FTA would be the fastest approved agreement by the EU, concluded within one calendar year.

India continues to seek a competitive edge under an interim trade deal with the US, with negotiations ongoing.

The legal scrubbing of India's free trade agreement (FTA) text with the European Union (EU) will be complete in the next 10-12 days, and the deal will be inked by December 31, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

"EU FTA's legal scrub will be over in 10-12 days.

"Then we are looking at approval from the (European) Commission and the European Parliament.

"By the end of this year, that should be done," Goyal said at an event organised by NDTV in New Delhi.

Progress on India-EU Trade Deal

India and the EU concluded the trade deal in January.

Following this, both sides have been engaged in legal scrubbing of the agreement's text, under which both sides have committed tariff concessions on over 90 per cent of tariff lines.

"This will be the first agreement which will be agreed to and concluded within one calendar year.

"It will be the fastest approved agreement by the EU," Goyal said.

US Trade Deal and Export Resilience

Goyal also reiterated India's ask for a competitive edge under the interim trade deal with the US.

"All the other elements have been finalised. Till they give us a competitive advantage, it's very difficult to enter the agreement."

Three rounds of negotiations have been held since issuing a joint statement in February, announcing an interim trade pact.

Under the deal, Washington removed the 25 per cent penal tariff on India and committed to lowering the reciprocal tariff to 18 per cent from 25 per cent.

However, soon after, the Supreme Court of the US scrapped the reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Since then, Washington has imposed a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all trading partners, which expires on July 24.

Goyal also commended India's export resilience amid an uncertain geopolitical environment.

He said the growth of India's exports is likely to be 15 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year compared with a year ago.

India's goods exports were $88.91 billion in April-May.

The commerce ministry will release the trade data for June on July 15.

El Niño Concerns and Food Security

He also emphasised the risks of the El Niño effect to the farm sector.

"El Niño seems to be pretty much a reality. June has been a very serious matter of concern.

"One is hopeful that July will come out better."

The government is conscious of the risks to food and water security and has ensured sufficient stocks of grains to manage food security, Goyal said.

"Sufficient water should also be available in different parts of the country," he added.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a below-normal monsoon for 2026, projecting rainfall at 90 per cent of the long-period average because of El Niño conditions.