India's Core Infrastructure Output Jumps 5% in June, Driven by Cement, Electricity

India's core infrastructure sectors witnessed a robust five-month high growth of 5 per cent in June, propelled by strong performances in cement, electricity, and the newly included iron ore, signalling a positive trend in industrial activity.

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Key Points India's core infrastructure sectors achieved a five-month high growth of 5 per cent in June.

The surge was primarily driven by robust increases in cement (9.8%), electricity (9.8%), and iron ore (43.9%) production.

The government has updated the base year for the index to 2022-23 from 2011-12 and added iron ore, expanding the index to nine sectors.

Crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser sectors experienced a decline in production during June.

For the April-June 2026-27 quarter, the key sectors expanded by 3.6 per cent, a significant improvement from 1 per cent in the previous year.

Production growth of nine core infrastructure sectors rose to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June due to an increase in output of cement, electricity and iron ore.

Key Growth Drivers and Declines

The core sectors' growth was 1.1 per cent in June 2025 and 3.2 per cent in May 2026.

According to the official data released on Monday, production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser declined during the month.

New Base Year and Sector Inclusion

The data has been released with a new base year, 2022-23, replacing the earlier base year of 2011-12.

The government has also added iron ore to the index, increasing the number of core sectors to nine.

On the other hand, production of cement and electricity rose by 9.8 per cent each, and of iron ore, which has been included in the index under the new series, jumped by 43.9 per cent in June.

Quarterly Performance Overview

During April-June 2026-27, the key sectors expanded by 3.6 per cent against 1 per cent in the same period last year.