Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Business » India's Core Infrastructure Sector Output Slows to 0.5% in May

India's Core Infrastructure Sector Output Slows to 0.5% in May

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik June 22, 2026 19:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India's vital eight core infrastructure sectors witnessed a significant slowdown in May, with production growth plummeting to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent, largely due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, and refinery product output.

Coal

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's eight core infrastructure sectors recorded a seven-month low growth of 0.5 per cent in May.
  • The slowdown was primarily attributed to a decline in the output of coal, crude oil, and refinery products.
  • Other sectors like natural gas and fertiliser also registered negative growth during the month.
  • For the April-May 2026-27 period, the key sectors' expansion remained flat at 1.1 per cent.
 

Production growth of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May due to a fall in output of coal, crude oil and refinery products.

Details of the Slowdown

The core sector growth was 1.8 per cent in April 2026 and 1.2 per cent in May 2025.

Core sector graph

According to government data released on Monday, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser output recorded negative growth.

Overall Performance

During April-May 2026-27, the key sectors expansion remained flat at 1.1 per cent. In October 2025, the eight sectors output recorded a negative growth of 0.1 per cent.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

IndiaCore Infrastructure Sector Output Slows

More From Rediff

Where Are India's Rich Investing Money?

Where Are India's Rich Investing Money?
'Small-Caps Represent Best Opportunity'

'Small-Caps Represent Best Opportunity'
Banks Make Record Profits, But Worry Because...

Banks Make Record Profits, But Worry Because...

Related Stories

Markets hope for weekly update of FCNR (B) inflows

Markets hope for weekly update of FCNR (B) inflows

Web Stories

Meet The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge

Meet The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Edge
Papa Meri Jaan

Papa Meri Jaan
7 Eco-Friendly Father's Day Gifts

7 Eco-Friendly Father's Day Gifts

Moneywiz Live!