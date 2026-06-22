India's Core Infrastructure Sector Output Slows to 0.5% in May

India's vital eight core infrastructure sectors witnessed a significant slowdown in May, with production growth plummeting to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent, largely due to a contraction in coal, crude oil, and refinery product output.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points India's eight core infrastructure sectors recorded a seven-month low growth of 0.5 per cent in May.

The slowdown was primarily attributed to a decline in the output of coal, crude oil, and refinery products.

Other sectors like natural gas and fertiliser also registered negative growth during the month.

For the April-May 2026-27 period, the key sectors' expansion remained flat at 1.1 per cent.

Production growth of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May due to a fall in output of coal, crude oil and refinery products.

Details of the Slowdown

The core sector growth was 1.8 per cent in April 2026 and 1.2 per cent in May 2025.

According to government data released on Monday, coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser output recorded negative growth.

Overall Performance

During April-May 2026-27, the key sectors expansion remained flat at 1.1 per cent. In October 2025, the eight sectors output recorded a negative growth of 0.1 per cent.