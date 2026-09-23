Govt Deliberates Allowing Airport Operators to Own Airlines Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns

India's Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has confirmed that the government is actively weighing the complex pros and cons of allowing airport operators to own airlines, a move that could significantly reshape the country's aviation landscape amidst calls for more airlines and concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points The Indian government is deliberating whether to allow airport operators, specifically those of Delhi and Mumbai, to own and operate airlines, weighing the pros and cons of relaxing existing cross-ownership restrictions.

The Adani group, which operates eight airports, has requested a waiver to invest in or control a scheduled airline, while IndiGo's promoter has opposed such a move, citing potential 'massive conflict of interest'.

Current agreements for Delhi and Mumbai airports restrict operators from owning airlines, but no general government rule prevents other private airport operators like Bengaluru's Bial from doing so.

The government aims to increase airline choices for passengers while addressing risks from common ownership and is pushing for more airlines, each with a minimum fleet of 100 aircraft.

The ministry is also scrutinising SpiceJet's operations and finances amid a cash crunch and operational disruptions, while engaging with airlines to keep festival season airfares 'reasonable'.

No decision has been taken on allowing the operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports to own and run airlines because the government is weighing the pros and cons of relaxing cross-ownership restrictions, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

"We need more airlines. (As regards) airports operating airlines ... we need some deliberation on that," he said in response to a question in a press conference on whether the government had taken a decision on the Adani group's request to start an airline.

The Adani group operates eight airports, including Mumbai airport.

On June 4, it wrote to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), requesting a waiver so that it and its affiliates could "invest in, establish, acquire, own, promote or control" a scheduled airline.

On July 23, IndiGo promoter and managing director Rahul Bhatia opposed any move to allow such airport operators to own airlines, saying such a model would create a "massive conflict of interest" and could ultimately hurt consumers.

Asked whether a decision had been taken, Naidu replied in the negative.

Cross-Ownership Restrictions and Government Stance

When Delhi and Mumbai airports were privatised in 2006, the AAI signed the "Operation, Management and Development Agreements" (OMDAs) with the respective winning bidders. The agreements contain restrictions on airport operators owning or operating airlines.

Naidu told reporters there was no general government rule preventing an airport operator from also having an airline, except for provisions in the OMDAs for Delhi and Mumbai airports.

"If Bial (Bangalore International Airport Ltd), which is still a private operator, wants to operate an airline, then there is no rule to stop that.

"So that is why we have to take a balanced approach," he explained.

Fairfax-owned Bial operates Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The government's objective, he said, is to give passengers more airline choices while ensuring that any risks arising from common ownership are addressed.

Expanding India's Airline Sector

Naidu also outlined the government's ambition to have a larger number of airlines operating in India. He said the country needed at least five airlines, each with a fleet of a minimum of 100 aircraft.

Naidu pointed to Akasa Air's fleet expansion and Fly91's order for 40 ATR aircraft as signs that newer players were entering and expanding in the market.

He also linked the government's next phase of Udan, the regional connectivity scheme, to the expansion of airlines.

Addressing SpiceJet's Challenges and Airfare Concerns

On SpiceJet, the minister said the government was carrying out operational scrutiny of the airline and also examining its finances "to a certain extent".

SpiceJet has faced a series of operational disruptions in recent weeks amid a severe cash crunch.

Last week, two Delhi-Dubai flights were delayed by up to 29 hours, triggering passenger protests at Delhi airport.

The airline has also been struggling to pay salaries and is waiting for additional government-backed funding.

Naidu said the government was continuing to engage with the airline but had limited room to intervene because of SpiceJet being a private carrier.

He said the government had extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), a government-backed credit support programme, to airlines facing difficulties during the West Asia conflict.

Under the scheme, Rs 150 crore had been provided to SpiceJet, while the remaining funding would have to be worked out between the airline and its bank, he said.

"Our major priority right now is to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience.

"Safety shouldn't be compromised," he added.

On airfares ahead of the festival season, Naidu said the ministry was engaging regularly with airlines and had asked them to keep fares at a "reasonable level".

He also attributed pressure on airfares to higher prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) following the West Asia crisis.

ATF is the fuel used by commercial aircraft and is one of the largest operating costs for airlines.

In an airline's cost, 40-43 per cent comes from ATF.

Reviewing Airport Security Protocols

Naidu also talked about the September 4 incident, when three Italian nationals flew from Amritsar to Delhi on an Air India flight and then boarded a Lufthansa flight to Munich without completing mandatory immigration clearance at Delhi airport.

Lufthansa and Air India have an old codeshare partnership.

The civil aviation ministry had on September 12 issued a show-cause notice to Air India over the "serious security and immigration-related lapse"

After issuing the show-cause notice, the ministry held discussions with the airline's management, Naidu noted.

Naidu said Air India employees responsible for escorting passengers through the airport had been found at fault and were suspended.

He said the ministry had also reviewed the wider passenger movement process, including how boarding cards are issued, the role of Digi Yatra, and how passengers move through connecting airports.

"All these multiple ecosystems have been thoroughly revised and made much stronger, so that the security lapses do not happen," he said.

The government will continue expanding the hub-and-spoke model despite the security incident.

Under this system, passengers can complete immigration and customs at their originating airport before travelling to a larger airport for their international connection flight.