News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » India comfortably placed thanks to its forex reserves

India comfortably placed thanks to its forex reserves

Source: PTI
March 21, 2022 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said with the country's foreign exchange reserves at $677 billion, it is comfortably placed to deal with any spillover effects and for financing of the current account deficit.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Over the last three years, the country's foreign exchange reserves have surged by $270 billion.

He said as per the latest data, the foreign exchange reserves are $622 billion.

Other than that, a lot of forex, amounting to $55 billion, are being held in our forward assets, which will mature from time to time every month.

 

"Our reserves are $677 billion (as of today).

"India is comfortably placed to deal with any effect of spillover or any challenge with regard to financing current account deficit,” Das said while addressing at the CII National Council meeting.

Reserves render a lot of stability and confidence in any economy, Das said.

“Today, I am able to say with great confidence that we will be able to deal with any spillover effectively because of our $677 billion (forex reserves).

"So, that represents the strength of the economy and the stability of the economy and the exchange rate,” he said.

To a suggestion of using a small portion of the reserves to finance requirements of the economy, the governor said it was not advisable.

"Touching the reserves for financing various requirements of the economy is not at all advisable.

"They (using reserves) are not in the medium-term, forget long-term, interest of any government, not just for India.

"According to the RBI's assessment, I think, India should not do it and therefore we are not in favour of it," he said.

Speaking on the impact of recent rate actions by major central banks, the governor said there could be some spillover effects but RBI is confident of maintaining stability of the Indian currency.

"I can say with reasonable confidence that we will be able to maintain the stability of the Indian rupee,” he said, adding that the RBI's standard policy is to intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent excessive volatility.

                 The governor said that the rupee has depreciated by just 0.4 per cent against the US dollar between April 1, 2021 to March 17, 2022.

                 He said the country's foreign exchange reserves are distributed in various foreign currencies and not just concentrated in just one currency.

                 “We have gold reserves which are also dispersed, partly India and partly outside. So it is quite diversified,” he said.

                 Das further said the Indian economy is better placed and on the external front also the country is doing well.    

                 “But, we are living in an uncertain world and there is no reason for complacency. We have to be watchful and we are monitoring very closely,” he said.   

                 The RBI is also monitoring the crude and commodity prices and the volatility very closely.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian startups disrupting the world: Niti CEO
Indian startups disrupting the world: Niti CEO
Govt may have to seek fresh approval for LIC IPO
Govt may have to seek fresh approval for LIC IPO
No chance of India falling into stagflation: RBI
No chance of India falling into stagflation: RBI
Despite poll loss, Dhami set for 2nd term in U'khand
Despite poll loss, Dhami set for 2nd term in U'khand
China plane carrying 132 crashes; no sign of survivors
China plane carrying 132 crashes; no sign of survivors
In talks with Prashant Kishor to bring change: KCR
In talks with Prashant Kishor to bring change: KCR
BJP ends suspense, Dhami to continue as U'khand CM
BJP ends suspense, Dhami to continue as U'khand CM

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What's in the Eveready takeover for Burmans

What's in the Eveready takeover for Burmans

'Auto is an extremely attractive bet'

'Auto is an extremely attractive bet'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances