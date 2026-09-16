Oversupply Looms: India's Cement Sector Braces for Pricing Pressure

India's cement industry is poised for an oversupply challenge as aggressive capacity expansion by major players is set to outpace demand growth in the coming financial years, potentially leading to pricing

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

pressures and moderated utilisation rates across the sector.

Key Points India's cement industry is projected to see capacity additions outpace demand growth in FY27 and FY28, risking lower utilisation and pricing pressure.

Despite anticipated moderation, industry utilisation is expected to remain above its 10-year rolling average of 65 per cent, limiting severe oversupply.

Larger players are increasingly concentrating expansion efforts, with the top five companies expected to significantly increase their combined capacity by FY28.

Regional markets, particularly North, West, and Central India, are expected to face weaker utilisation and potential pricing pressure due to concentrated capacity additions.

Sector profitability is currently near the bottom of the cycle due to significant cost increases, with utilisation alone not guaranteeing improved margins.

India's cement industry is likely to see capacity additions outpace demand growth over the next two financial years, raising the risk of lower utilisation and pricing pressure in the near term.

Utilisation, though, is expected to remain above its long-term average, limiting the risk of a severe industry-wide oversupply.

Faster supply growth may keep a lid on stock prices even as the Nifty Cement index is at a three-month low, unless companies post faster earnings growth.

Capacity Expansion and Utilisation Outlook

Installed grinding capacity of the domestic cement industry stood at an estimated 720-730 million tonnes (mt) as of March 2026, according to Anand Kulkarni, director at Crisil Ratings.

The industry added around 55 mt of capacity in 2025-26 (FY26), while another 115-125 mt is expected to be added over 2026-27 (FY27) and 2027-28 (FY28), he said.

Cement volumes grew at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5-6 per cent between 2024-25 (FY25) and FY26, broadly matching effective capacity additions and keeping utilisation at around 70 per cent, similar to FY25, according to Crisil.

With capacity additions expected to outpace demand in FY27 and FY28, utilisation could moderate to 68-69 per cent.

"Cement capacity additions tend to be chunky because of long gestation periods, and large additions may lead to demand-supply imbalance in the short term," Kulkarni said.

Over the medium term, demand and supply growth are expected to remain balanced, he added.

Mohit Kapoor, associate director, investment banking, at Equirus Capital, expects cement demand to grow 7-8 per cent over the next two to three years, slightly ahead of gross domestic product growth, while capacity is expected to increase by 8-9 per cent annually.

Industry capacity utilisation, currently around 69 per cent, could decline by 100-150 basis points over the next two to three financial years, he said.

Even then, utilisation would remain above the 10-year rolling average of around 65 per cent.

"There are (cost) pressures, especially on the fuel side.

"Supply growth is expected to exceed demand growth in the near term, which could result in some pricing pressure," he said.

Industry Confidence and Regional Dynamics

The expansion is also increasingly concentrated among larger players.

According to Akshay R Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the top five cement companies are expected to have a combined capacity of 465-470 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in FY26, rising to 580-590 mtpa by FY28.

Cement companies, however, remain confident about demand growth and capacity utilisation.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director of Nuvoco Vistas, said in an interaction with Business Standard earlier in July that while almost every cement company had announced aggressive expansion plans about a year ago, the industry has since adopted a more realistic outlook.

"The industry's expansion plans reflect that long-term confidence rather than short-term demand fluctuations," he said.

Atul Daga, chief financial officer of UltraTech Cement, during the company's FY27 first-quarter (April-June/Q1) earnings call in July, said, "Demand remains strong. The challenge will be that we don't have capacity. We have to expand." Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Ambuja Cements, said India's long-term demand fundamentals remained compelling, supported by infrastructure, urbanisation, industrialisation, logistics investments, and housing demand.

According to Ambuja Cements' Q1 FY27 investor presentation and the company's internal analysis, the industry capacity is estimated to be at 958 million tonnes against the demand of 621 million tonnes by FY30.

The company estimates FY26 industry capacity at 751 million tonnes and demand at 474 million tonnes.

Market Impact and Profitability

Analysts believe that regional markets could see differing impacts. Kapoor expects North, West, and Central India to face weaker utilisation over the next two to three years.

Maximum capacity additions are expected in the North, followed by the South and East, while demand growth is expected to be relatively stronger in the East and South-East, he said.

Shetty said the South remained a fragmented market, with utilisation in the mid-50 per cent range, and was likely to continue facing pricing pressure.

The North is emerging as another area of concern as large players add fresh capacity, potentially putting pressure on prices and affecting established players such as Shree Cement, he said.

"The key concern is the North region, where capacity growth had been muted for seven to eight years but is now accelerating.

"The North region is set to expand cement capacity by 38 per cent, or almost 50 mt, over FY25-28," said Satyadeep Jain, lead analyst for cement, metals, mining, and utilities at Ambit Capital.

Crisil said pan-Indian average cement prices rose 4-4.5 per cent sequentially in Q1FY27, helped by partial pass-through of higher fuel, packaging and freight costs.

For FY27, prices, adjusted for lower goods and services tax, are expected to rise 1-3 per cent, while elevated input costs could reduce operating margins by Rs 50-75 per tonne, it said.

Shetty expects pricing discipline in North and Central India to hold through FY27, while South India is likely to continue facing weak pricing.

An all-India realisation decline of 2-3 per cent remains a risk if demand disappoints, he said.

Jain said, "Sector profitability is currently near the bottom of the cycle due to a Rs 400 per tonne cost increase.

Utilisation alone does not determine profitability.

Between 2020-21 and 2023-24, utilisation improved, but profitability remained under pressure due to the Russia-Ukraine war and fuel inflation."