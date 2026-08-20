India imposes sugar stock limits on bulk consumers to curb price rise

Amid concerns over rising prices and tight supplies, the Indian government has capped sugar stock for bulk consumers, limiting them to a 15-day supply ahead of the crucial festival season to stabilise the market.

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Key Points The Centre has imposed a stockholding limit on bulk sugar consumers, restricting them to a 15-day supply if their monthly consumption exceeds 10 tonnes.

This new order, effective from September 1 to November 30, aims to curb rising sugar prices and ensure adequate supply during the upcoming festival season.

The measure follows an earlier order capping stock for sugar dealers and comes as ex-mill and retail sugar prices have seen significant year-on-year increases.

The order applies to confectioners, soft drink manufacturers, food processing units, sweetmeat sellers, and other institutional buyers.

Concerns exist over sugar availability for the 2026-27 season, with opening stock estimates potentially falling below the domestic requirement.

The Centre on Thursday imposed a stockholding limit on bulk consumers of sugar, amid concerns over rising prices due to tight supplies ahead of the festival season.

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, in a social media, announced that bulk consumers using more than 10 tonnes of sugar a month will not be allowed to hold stock beyond what they would consume in 15 days.

New Regulations and Scope

The food ministry has notified the Sugar (Stockholding Limit of Bulk Consumers) Order, 2026, which covers confectioners, soft drink manufacturers, food processing units, sweetmeat sellers and other institutional buyers.

The order will come into force from September 1 and remain in effect till November 30.

This follows an earlier order, effective August 1 to November 30, capping stock with sugar dealers at 4,000 quintals for 30 days.

Rising Prices and Festival Demand

The curbs come against the backdrop of a sharp rise in sugar prices, with ex-mill rates hitting record levels on account of a lower opening stock ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The all-India average ex-mill price rose to Rs 5,400-5,500 a quintal on Tuesday, up from Rs 3,900 a year earlier, according to an industry body.

Retail sugar prices have climbed about 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 52.30 a kg as on August 18, from Rs 46.34 a year ago, as per consumer affairs ministry data.

Demand for sugar typically rises between August and November, as the country celebrates major festivals, such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, and Diwali.

Enforcement and Definitions

Under the new order, the monthly quantity of sugar sold by each mill to a bulk consumer -- whether directly or through dealers -- will be verified, and consumption will be determined with reference to GST returns filed by sellers and/or buyers, using the relevant HSN code applicable to sugar.

A bulk consumer has been defined as a confectioner, soft drink manufacturer, food processing unit, sweetmeat seller or any other institutional buyer with an average monthly consumption of not less than 10 tonnes over the last one year, excluding the current month.

The order does not apply to institutions belonging to the central or state governments, Union Territory administrations, or local bodies.

Future Outlook

The tighter stockholding norm comes amid concerns over sugar availability for the 2026-27 season, which begins on October 1.

Industry estimates put opening stocks for the new season at 40-42 lakh tonnes, while some researchers peg the figure lower, at 32-35 lakh tonnes -- both below the estimated domestic requirement of around 50 lakh tonnes.