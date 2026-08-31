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India bloomed, doomsayers doomed: Modi on GDP growth

Source: PTI August 31, 2026 17:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates India's robust 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter, showcasing the nation's economic resilience against global uncertainties and silencing critics.

PM Narendra Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • India's GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, exceeding expectations.
  • Prime Minister Modi lauded this growth as a "Herculean feat" despite global challenges like oil price shocks and supply chain issues.
  • Modi stated that "doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again," highlighting the nation's economic resilience.
  • The growth, though slower than the previous quarter's 8.6 per cent, demonstrated strength amidst international conflicts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter and took a dig at those questioning the state of the Indian economy, saying "doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed yet again".

The prime minister said that India's exemplary GDP growth during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a "Herculean feat".

"The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties. "Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again!" Modi said in a post on 'X'.

 

India's Economic Resilience Amidst Global Challenges

India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience in the face of concerns that the war in Iran and resulting global economic uncertainty could weigh on growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.

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