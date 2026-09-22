India initiates anti-dumping probes against Chinese Glycine and CPVC resin circumvention

India has launched two significant trade investigations, initiating an anti-dumping probe into Glycine imports from China and an anti-circumvention probe concerning CPVC resin from China and South Korea, as it seeks to protect domestic industries from cheap imports and unfair trade practices.

Photograph: Soo Hoo Zheyang/Reuters

Key Points India has launched an anti-dumping investigation into Glycine imports from China, prompted by a complaint from Avid Organics alleging harm to domestic industry.

A separate anti-circumvention probe targets CPVC resin from China and South Korea, suspected of being rerouted through Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand to bypass existing anti-dumping duties.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) will assess data from 2022-25 for the Glycine probe and has found prima facie evidence of circumvention for CPVC resin.

If dumping or circumvention is confirmed, the DGTR will recommend duties, with the finance ministry making the final decision.

These probes are part of India's broader efforts to counter cheap imports and ensure fair trade practices under WTO guidelines, amidst a significant trade deficit with China.

India has initiated anti-dumping probes against imports of Glycine, used as a flavour enhancer, and pharmaceutical ingredient from China, following a complaint filled by a domestic manufacturer.

The application was filled by Avid Organics before the commerce ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to initiate the probe.

The applicant has alleged that the dumped imports from China are causing material injury to it. It has requested the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports, according to a DGTR notification.

For the probe, the directorate will consider the data between 2022-25.

Anti-Dumping Investigation Details

"The authority, hereby, initiates an antidumping investigation to determine the existence, degree, and effect of the dumping," it said on Tuesday.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of duties on the imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.

US-China trade tensions and China's significant industrial overcapacity pose a major risk of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in India.

In the recent period, India has initiated multiple such probes against dumped import of certain goods from China.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine if domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India and China are members of the WTO.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to $19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to $131.63 billion. The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of $112.6 billion in 2025-26 as against $99.2 billion in 2024-25.

Anti-Circumvention Probe on CPVC Resin

In another notification, the DGTR said that it has started an investigation into allegations that anti-dumping duties on CPVC (Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride) resin from China and South Korea are being avoided by routing the product through Malaysia, Japan and Thailand.

The product is used in many industrial piping applications.

DCW Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Lubrizol Advanced Materials India in an application have alleged that the anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of this resin from China and Korea is being circumvented through exports from Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.

According to the notification, there is a change in the pattern of trade wherein imports of this product from Japan, Malaysia and Thailand have increased to a significant level without any sufficient cause or economic justification, thereby undermining the remedial effects of the existing anti-dumping measure imposed on the imports from China.

On the basis of the duly substantiated application filed by the applicants, the authority has found prima facie evidence that the anti-dumping duty is being circumvented and that the imports involved are being dumped.

"Accordingly, the Authority hereby initiates an anti-circumvention investigation ...to determine the existence and effect of the alleged circumvention of the existing anti-dumping duty on the product under consideration...," it said.