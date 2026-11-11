India's Strategic Move To Ban Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass Exports

India has strategically banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass to fortify its domestic recycling infrastructure, secure critical mineral supplies, and propel self-reliance in the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors.

Key Points India has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass, as announced on Wednesday, to strengthen domestic recycling and critical mineral recovery.

Black mass, derived from end-of-life batteries, contains vital minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, crucial for electric mobility and renewable energy.

The prohibition aims to ensure that black mass generated in India is recycled within the country, addressing underutilisation of domestic recycling capacity due to feedstock shortages.

This measure is expected to boost feedstock availability for local units, increase domestic recovery of critical minerals, and reduce import dependence.

The ban supports the circular economy, 'urban mining', and strengthens supply chains for battery manufacturing and electric vehicles, complementing the National Critical Mineral Mission.

India has banned exports of lithium-ion battery black mass to strengthen domestic recycling and critical mineral recovery, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Black mass is the powdery material obtained from shredding end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing waste. It contains recoverable quantities of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese.

"DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade) prohibits export of Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass to strengthen domestic recycling and critical mineral recovery," the commerce ministry said.

Why India Banned Black Mass Exports

Critical minerals are essential inputs for electric mobility, advanced chemistry cell batteries, energy storage, electronics and renewable energy. India depends substantially on imports for several of these minerals, it added.

Recycling battery waste is among the quickest and most sustainable ways of developing a domestic supply of these resources.

While the country's capacity to recycle battery waste and refine critical minerals from it has grown considerably, it is not being fully utilised due to inadequate feedstock availability.

Exports of black mass generated in India divert this valuable secondary resource abroad, while domestic recyclers have, in some cases, had to import material to meet their requirements.

The export prohibition is intended to ensure that black mass generated in India is recycled and refined within the country, it added.

Boosting Domestic Mineral Recovery And Circular Economy

"The measure is expected to assure feedstock availability for domestic recycling and refining units, improve their capacity utilisation and encourage further investment and employment in the sector," it said.

It will increase domestic recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals, thereby reducing import dependence and the associated foreign exchange outgo.

It will also strengthen supply chains for battery manufacturing, electric vehicles, energy storage and clean-energy technologies, in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Further, the measure will advance the circular economy and 'urban mining', reducing reliance on primary mining, while supporting environmentally sound recycling of this hazardous material within the country in accordance with applicable environmental regulations.

The measure complements the government's initiatives under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), including the Rs 1,500-crore Incentive Scheme.