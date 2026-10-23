Banking system liquidity surplus shrinks as tax outflows bite

India's banking system is experiencing a significant tightening of liquidity, driven by substantial tax outflows and increased cash reserve ratio requirements, pushing interbank lending rates higher and prompting expectations of further RBI intervention.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The banking system's liquidity surplus has shrunk to approximately ₹542 crore due to tax outflows and increased CRR balances.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) has risen to 5.69 per cent, nearing the RBI's marginal standing facility (MSF) rate of 5.75 per cent.

Market participants expect the banking system to face a persistent liquidity deficit from mid-November onwards, with core liquidity projected to decline further.

The RBI rejected all bids at a recent government treasury-bill auction, indicating discomfort with rising short-term borrowing costs.

The central bank is likely to conduct variable rate repo (VRR) auctions to inject liquidity and keep overnight rates within the policy corridor.

The banking system’s liquidity surplus narrowed to Rs 542 crore on Wednesday following tax outflows, including goods and services tax (GST) payments, and tighter cash availability as banks maintained higher cash reserve ratio (CRR) balances.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) rose to 5.69 per cent, close to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) marginal standing facility (MSF) rate of 5.75 per cent, compared with 5.65 per cent on Tuesday, according to data released by the RBI on Thursday.

Anticipated Liquidity Deficit

System liquidity could move into deficit for a few days before government spending begins to replenish funds in early November.

However, the banking system could remain in a persistent deficit from mid-November as core liquidity surplus continues to decline, said market participants.

Core liquidity, which includes banking system liquidity and the government’s cash surplus, fell to Rs 9.4 trillion on October 9 from Rs 14.2 trillion on September 4.

Market participants said it could decline further to around Rs 4.9 trillion by December-end and approach Rs 1 trillion by March.

The government’s cash surplus stood at Rs 5.9 trillion as of October 9 and is estimated to have risen to Rs 6.9 trillion following the goods and services tax (GST) inflows.

The balance could decline to around Rs 2 trillion by March, partly depending on the government’s short-term borrowing through Treasury bills.

“By mid-November, you can easily have a persistent system liquidity deficit,” said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank, adding that the underlying trend points to tighter liquidity over the coming months.

RBI's Intervention and Future Outlook

The central bank on Wednesday rejected all bids at the government’s treasury-bill auction, signalling discomfort with the sharp rise in short-term borrowing costs.

The government had planned to raise Rs 23,000 crore through the sale of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills.

Traders said the yields demanded by investors may have been higher than the RBI’s expectations.

The RBI is likely to continue conducting variable rate repo (VRR) auctions to keep overnight rates within the policy corridor, particularly as the WACR approaches the MSF rate.

The participants said the central bank would need to inject liquidity through VRR auctions to prevent overnight rates from persistently breaching the upper end of the liquidity corridor.

“The VRR auctions will be required to keep the overnight rates below MSF at least, if not near repo rate,” said a money market dealer at a state-owned bank.

“The demand is also expected to be good, given the RBI is giving money at 5.54 per cent when overnight rates are at 5.70 per cent,” the person added.

The central bank received bids amounting to Rs 1.62 trillion, against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore at its overnight VRR auction on Thursday.