Govt to 'hand-hold' private miners for critical mineral security abroad

India is significantly ramping up its efforts to secure critical minerals globally, with the government actively supporting and 'hand-holding' private mining entrepreneurs in their overseas ventures and diplomatic engagements.

Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Key Points The Indian government is actively supporting private mining entrepreneurs in their pursuit of critical mineral assets overseas, including diplomatic assistance.

Mineral officers have been appointed in embassies of mineral-rich nations to facilitate India's push for critical mineral security.

India has acquired five lithium blocks in Argentina and is negotiating with other nations for additional opportunities.

The National Critical Mineral Mission includes 300 exploration projects by the Geological Survey of India and the development of four critical mineral-processing parks.

The government is encouraging industry to invest in building domestic capabilities, deeper partnerships, and recycling models for critical minerals.

Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the government was stepping up efforts to support private mining entrepreneurs overseas.

Speaking at an event "Advanced Materials, Critical Minerals & Metals", organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here, he said his ministry was working with its external-affairs counterpart to "hand-hold" private entrepreneurs and mineral-industry partners seeking opportunities in mineral-rich countries.

Facilitating Overseas Mineral Security

He said the government had appointed mineral officers in embassies of all mineral-rich nations to facilitate the country's push for overseas critical mineral security.

For instance, a little-known network of Indian and Indian-origin miners, who have acquired critical mineral assets abroad, including in Africa, said they were seeking diplomatic support from the government.

The miners have acquired exploration rights over critical minerals assets overseas, but await stronger institutional engagement from the government to help unlock their potential.

Reddy acknowledged the role of overseas private-sector miners in securing the strategically important critical minerals.

"We need capable firms both in India and overseas to work across the entire value chain," he said, urging the industry to become more active in acquiring and developing mineral assets abroad.

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships

He said India had acquired five lithium blocks in Argentina and was in talks with "several other nations" to finalise additional opportunities.

"At the same time, we have entered into partnership with several technology-advanced nations like Japan, Peru, the UK, and the US."

Separately, Reddy said 58 companies that had clearance under the government's incentive scheme for recycling were on track to recover 96 kilotonnes of critical minerals annually.

"Under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the Geological Survey of India has taken up 300 projects on critical-mineral exploration this year alone, and four critical mineral-processing parks are being developed with the governments of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," he said.

Industry Engagement and Future Priorities

Jitendra Singh, minister of science and technology, who also spoke at the event, highlighted initiatives such as the National Critical Mineral Mission, the opening up of the nuclear sector to private participation, and the Rs 1 trillion Research, Development and Innovation Fund, and urged early industry engagement, advising that potential partners be kept on board right from the first day of any project.

He outlined five priorities -- investment, building domestic capabilities, deeper partnerships, recycling models, and a culture of philanthropy for research -- and called for partnerships with the highest integrity.