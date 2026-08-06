Auto Retail Sales Jump 26% in July, Alternative Fuels Closing on Petrol Share

India's automotive retail sector experienced a significant boom in July, with total sales soaring by nearly 26 per cent year-on-year, driven by robust demand across all segments and a notable surge in electric vehicle and alternative fuel adoption.

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Key Points India's total automobile retail sales increased by 25.89 per cent year-on-year in July, reaching 25,91,138 units.

All vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles, recorded their best-ever July sales.

Alternative fuels (CNG, Hybrid, EV) now account for 40.59 per cent of the passenger vehicle market, nearing petrol's 41.68 per cent share.

Electric two-wheeler share reached a record 11.24 per cent, and overall EV retail sales hit an all-time high of 3,27,901 units in July.

Dealers are highly optimistic for the upcoming festive season, with strong growth expectations for August, September, and October.

Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 25.89 per cent year-on-year to 25,91,138 units in July, continuing with the demand momentum that set in after rationalisation of GST in the latter part of last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Thursday.

In July last year, total automobile retail sales in India were at 20,58,325 units, FADA said in a statement. Passenger vehicles (PV) retail sales were at 4,16,555 units last month as compared to 3,49,674 units in July 2025, a growth of 19.13 per cent, it added.

Sales of two-wheelers were at 18,18,289 units in July this year compared to 14,17,767 units in the same month a year ago, up 28.25 per cent, it added.

Segment-wise Performance and Growth Drivers

Three-wheeler sales stood at 1,33,778 units last month as compared to 1,15,166 units in July 2025, a growth of 16.16 per cent, FADA said.

Commercial vehicles also witnessed a 24.04 per cent rise in retail sales at 99,666 units last month as compared to 80,348 units in July 2025, it added.

FADA vice president Sai Giridhar said it was for the first time that every single category -- two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors and wheeled construction equipment -- posted best-ever July sales.

"Dealers attribute this momentum to GST 2.0-led affordability, ease of retail finance and favourable festival timing on a July 2025 base that had declined nearly 4 per cent...," he said.

The Rise of Alternative Fuels and EVs

Besides, Giridhar said alternative fuels are now within striking distance of petrol in the passenger vehicle market -- a quiet inflection that deserves the industry's attention.

Alternative-fuel share (CNG - 24.67 per cent, Hybrid 8.02 per cent, EV 7.9 per cent) reached 40.59 per cent, just 1.09 percentage points behind petrol's 41.68 per cent, a gap that stood at 13.21 points only a year ago -- setting up a potential historic crossover in the coming months, he added.

In the two-wheeler segment, Giridhar said share of electric two-wheelers touched a record 11.24 per cent against 7.65 per cent a year ago, while short supplies of high-demand models led to pending bookings.

Commenting on the overall electric vehicle (EV) retail sales, he said,"Total EV retails touched 3,27,901 units -- the highest for any month in history -- with 2W and CV EV volumes at all-time records, taking overall EV penetration to about 12.7 per cent from 9.6 per cent a year ago."

Outlook for the Festive Season

With the first four months of FY27 witnessing 8.27 per cent growth, the runway into the festive season is firmly intact, he added.

On the outlook for August, FADA said its members were optimistic with 74.30 per cent of dealers expecting growth, 22.9 per cent a flat market and only 2.8 per cent foresee de-growth, a marked step-up from the 51.24 per cent who expected growth heading into July.

For August, September and October, FADA said dealer confidence is the strongest in recent history with 87.85 per cent of dealers expecting growth, up sharply from 66.17 per cent last month, with only 8.88 per cent expecting a flat market and just 3.27 per cent de-growth.

Overall, FADA said the next three months appear "decisively constructive" with the monsoon's August behaviour and festive conversion in showrooms the key monitorables.