Rediff.com  » Business » Index heavyweights drag markets down in volaile trade

Source: PTI
November 14, 2022 17:38 IST
In a volatile trade, benchmark indices ended lower on Monday dragged down by index heavyweights ICICI Bank, ITC and Reliance Industries amid largely weak Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 170.89 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 61,624.15.

During the day, it hit a low of 61,572.03 and a high of 61,916.24.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 20.55 points or 0.11 per cent to finish at 18,329.15.

From the Sensex pack, Dr Reddy's, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Nestle, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance Industries were among the biggest laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, and Maruti were the major winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai ended lower, while Hong Kong settled higher.

The wholesale price-based inflation declined to a 19-month low of 8.39 per cent in October, on easing prices of fuel and manufactured items.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent lower at $95.84 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 3,958.23 crore, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Term Deposits: Banks Must Offer Higher Rates
How drones can give wings to farmers
Wholesale price-based inflation eases to 19-month low
TRS MLAs who alleged poaching by BJP now 'get threats'
Vaughan says BCCI ego cause of Team India's downfall
Delhi HC wants Shiv Sena groups to await EC decision
Modi to discuss 'key issues' with G20 leaders in Bali
SBI in talks with EIB for euro 200 mn green funding

New bench to hear home buyers' pleas against Amrapali

