Indegene has been named the first industry partner for the India-UK Life Science Corridor, a strategic collaboration between C-CAMP and Imperial College London, set to accelerate cross-border innovation and talent exchange in critical health sectors.

Key Points Indegene was named the first industry partner of the India-UK Life Science Corridor on Thursday.

The corridor, established by C-CAMP and Imperial College London, aims to deepen India-UK ties in life sciences and facilitate cross-border innovation.

Indegene will co-develop entrepreneurship programmes, support knowledge and talent exchange, and help define industry challenges.

Initial focus areas for collaboration include antimicrobial resistance, diagnostics, digital health, agritech, brain science, and mental health.

The partnership seeks to produce smarter, more scalable, and accessible innovations by exposing participants to both Indian and UK ecosystems.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and Imperial College London on Thursday named Indegene as the first industry partner of the India-UK Life Science Corridor.

The announcement was made at a joint roundtable held as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

Boosting India-UK Life Science Collaboration

In April, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) and Imperial College London for deepening India-UK ties in the life sciences sector. The Indo-UK Life Sciences Innovation Corridor is aimed at facilitating cross-border innovation collaboration to leverage mutual biological research and entrepreneurial ecosystems.

Indegene is the AI-native operating partner for modern life sciences, bringing deep industry context to the corridor, and has a track record of working with the world's top 20 biopharma companies, the release said.

Under the collaboration, the three organisations will co-develop entrepreneurship programmes and support the two-way exchange of knowledge and talent between India and the UK. Indegene will help define industry challenges, and back startup exchanges and ecosystem immersion programmes.

Initial focus areas include antimicrobial resistance, diagnostics, digital health, agritech, brain science and mental health.

C-CAMP CEO Taslimarif Saiyed said global health challenges cannot be solved in isolation, adding that exposure to both ecosystems will produce smarter, more scalable and accessible innovations.

Imperial College London Vice-President (Strategy) Amanda Wolthuizen said Indegene's expertise makes it an ideal first partner as they strengthen India-UK links.

Saurabh Jain, Vice President, Global Delivery Centres, CSR and Advocacy, Indegene, added that the corridor gives promising ideas a clearer path from discovery to real-world impact.