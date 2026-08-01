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Over 5.9 Crore ITRs Filed for AY27

Source: PTI August 01, 2026 13:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The income tax department announced that over 5.9 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were successfully filed for Assessment Year 2026-27 by the July 31 deadline, highlighting compliance among taxpayers.

ITR

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Over 5.9 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed for Assessment Year 2026-27 by the July 31 deadline.
  • The deadline for filing ITRs 1 and 2 for assessees not requiring account audits was July 31.
  • ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is designed for resident individuals with an annual income up to Rs 50 lakh, including salary, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.
  • ITR-2 is for individuals and HUFs without business or professional income but with capital gains.
 

Over 5.9 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31, the income tax department said on Saturday.

Understanding the Filing Deadline

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 2 -- for assessees who do not have to get their accounts audited -- for Assessment Year 2026-27 without penalty and interest -- was July 31.

Last year, over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.

"Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st!," the I-T department said in a post on X on Saturday.

Types of ITR Forms

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

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