HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » IMF raises India's GDP growth projection to 7.3% for FY26

IMF raises India's GDP growth projection to 7.3% for FY26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 16:23 IST

x

The IMF on Monday raised India's growth projection to 7.3 per cent for fiscal 2025-26, up 0.7 percentage point from its October forecast, on the back of better-than-expected performance of the economy.

GDP

Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

The Washington-headquartered multilateral lending agency has also revised India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.4 per cent for fiscal year 2026-27 beginning April 1, 2026, from its earlier estimate of 6.2 per cent.

"In India, growth is revised upward by 0.7 percentage point to 7.3 per cent for 2025 (fiscal FY26), reflecting the better-than-expected outturn in the third quarter of the year and strong momentum in the fourth quarter," it said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) update.

 

Growth is projected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in 2026-27 and 2027-28 as cyclical and temporary factors wane, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

According to India's statistics ministry, GDP during April-September of 2025-26 registered a growth rate of 8 per cent, on the back of a robust 8.2 per cent growth in July-September period.

The Indian economy is likely to expand by 7.4 per cent in the current fiscal, according the First Advance Estimates released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The growth during 2024-25 fiscal was 6.5 per cent.

On inflation, IMF said it is expected to go back to near target levels after a marked decline in 2025 driven by subdued food prices.

The Reserve Bank has a target to maintain consumer price index (CPI) based headline inflation at 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side.

The IMF update further said that the global growth is projected to remain resilient at 3.3 per cent in 2026 and at 3.2 per cent in 2027.

The forecast marks a small upward revision for 2026 and no change for 2027 compared with that in the October 2025 WEO.

In emerging market and developing economies, growth is expected to continue to hover just above 4 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

Relative to the projection in October, growth in 2025 for China is revised upward by 0.2 percentage point to 5 per cent, the IMF said.

Global headline inflation is expected to decline from an estimated 4.1 per cent in 2025 to 3.8 per cent in 2026 and further to 3.4 per cent in 2027, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Industry confidence hits five-qtr high in Oct-Dec: CII
Industry confidence hits five-qtr high in Oct-Dec: CII
Domestic sales a booster dose for pharma revenues
Domestic sales a booster dose for pharma revenues
Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream
Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream
Multi-Asset Funds Fastest Growing MF Category
Multi-Asset Funds Fastest Growing MF Category
First-time luxury buyers power BMW to record sales
First-time luxury buyers power BMW to record sales

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Black Bodycon1:28

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Black Bodycon

'Don't fuel terror': Jaishankar's blunt request to Poland deputy PM, WATCH3:37

'Don't fuel terror': Jaishankar's blunt request to Poland...

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security Forces and Terrorists1:23

Visuals From Kishtwar After Encounter Between Security...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO