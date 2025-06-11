HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IKEA plans to enhance sourcing from India to 50%

By Rajesh Rai
June 11, 2025 22:21 IST

Global home decor and furniture retailer IKEA has ambitions to increase sourcing from India to 50 per cent, Swedish trade minister Benjamin Dousa said on Wednesday.

IKEA

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

IKEA's sourcing basket includes textiles, plastics, and metals, among others, and the company plans to add more items.

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said that India is aiming to increase the share of manufacturing in the country's GDP and Sweden is a partner in this endeavour.

 

"One example is IKEA that has communicated to their ambition to amplify sourcing locally from India to 50 per cent for its global operations from the current 30 per cent," he saidwhile addressing businesses of India and Sweden.

Presently, Europe is IKEA's biggest supplier, followed by America and Asia, in which China leads.

IKEA has been sourcing from India for the last five decades, though it started its retail operation in India in 2018 by opening its first store in Hyderabad, followed by Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru and several others such as Delhi NCR, are in the execution pipeline.

Rajesh Rai
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Stock Markets Shine Despite Weak Monsoon
India Inc to double capex to $850 bn in 5 yrs: S&P
'Bharti AXA's First Goal Is To Achieve 3x Revenue'
India's AI market to triple to $17 billion by 2027
Equity MF inflows hit 13-month low in May
