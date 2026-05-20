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IIT Bombay Inks Deal To Boost Battery Recycling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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May 20, 2026 19:10 IST

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IIT Bombay has partnered with Evergreen Lithium Recycling in a technology licensing agreement to revolutionise battery recycling by enhancing the extraction of critical minerals and improving process efficiency.

Photograph: Polina Devitt/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Polina Devitt/Reuters

Key Points

  • IIT Bombay partners with Evergreen Lithium Recycling to advance battery recycling technology.
  • The agreement focuses on improving the extraction of critical minerals from battery reprocessing.
  • The licensed technology aims to optimise processing costs by 30-40 per cent.
  • This collaboration supports India's goals for a sustainable future and circular economy.
  • The technology strengthens capabilities in urban mining and resource recovery.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Wednesday said it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Evergreen Lithium Recycling to advance the extraction of critical minerals from battery reprocessing.

The agreement, signed on May 5, aims to advance the extraction of battery precursor-related critical minerals and enhance efficiency in battery recycling operations, IIT Bombay said in a statement.

 

Advancing India's Circular Economy

This collaboration marks a significant step toward building scalable, technology-driven solutions in India's emerging circular economy.

The licensed technology is expected to deliver up to 30-40 per cent processing cost optimisation while improving overall process efficiency, strengthening capabilities in urban mining and resource recovery.

Innovative Technology Development

Prof Swatantra Pratap Singh, Department of Environmental Science and Engineering, and his team developed this innovative technology.

"Waste-to-wealth technologies are becoming critical for India's sustainable future, resource security, and circular economy goals. Our research group is developing advanced membrane and electrochemical technologies to recover clean water, nutrients, lithium, rare-earth elements, acids and other critical minerals from wastewater and industrial waste streams," Prof Singh said.

He said that membranes are emerging as one of the most critical technologies enabling selective, energy-efficient and sustainable resource recovery.

"The laboratory's research focuses on converting waste into valuable resources while supporting India's priorities in clean energy, wastewater reuse, critical mineral security and moving towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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