IG Defence to establish 200-acre missile complex in Andhra Pradesh

IG Defence is set to establish a sprawling 200-acre missile development and manufacturing complex in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, bolstering India's indigenous defence capabilities with a focus on micro-missile systems and advanced propulsion technologies.

Photograph: Courtesy, IG Defence

Key Points IG Defence is setting up a 200-acre missile development and manufacturing complex in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The facility will focus on indigenous micro-missile systems, rocket propulsion, and precision-strike capabilities.

The company has already successfully test-fired solid rocket motors for its JWALA surface-to-air micro-missile system.

The project aims to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported technologies.

The complex will integrate software-defined manufacturing (GRID Forge) to enhance production visibility and standardisation.

Defence tech company IG Defence is establishing a missile development and manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh, with a focus on indigenous micro-missile systems, propulsion technologies and precision-strike capabilities.

The proposed facility — to come up on a 200-acre land parcel at Nellore — will develop and manufacture next-generation missile systems.

Advancing Indigenous Defence Capabilities

The company has indigenously developed the JWALA surface-to-air micro-missile system, which can strike targets 5 km away.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government for the proposed project, which is expected to strengthen the state's growing aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will facilitate the investment process.

It will focus on micro-missile technologies, rocket propulsion systems, precision-strike capabilities and advanced defence manufacturing.

Key Milestones and Strategic Importance

The company has already achieved an initial milestone in the programme, with the successful test-firing of solid rocket motors developed for JWALA.

The indigenous propulsion system is an important component of missile engineering and a critical area for reducing dependence on imported technologies.

The proposed manufacturing unit by the private firm assumes significance as the changing nature of warfare places greater emphasis on the availability of missiles, precision-guided munitions and interceptor systems.

Recent conflicts, particularly in West Asia, have demonstrated the scale at which modern military engagements can consume ammunition and missile inventories.

It has brought the ability to manufacture and replenish weapons quickly into sharper focus.

Software-Defined Manufacturing

The manufacturing complex will also house GRID Forge, IG Defence's software-defined manufacturing system, designed to integrate engineering, production, quality management and industrial workflows.

Unlike conventional manufacturing facilities that largely rely on standalone production systems, GRID Forge is intended to provide manufacturing visibility, process standardisation, and quality assurance.

The company expects the integration of software and production infrastructure to help create a scalable manufacturing model that can be replicated across different defence technology programmes.

Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and chief executive officer, IG Defence, said the ability to manufacture and replenish defence equipment would become as important as technological superiority in determining a country's military preparedness.

"Modern warfare is no longer defined by technology alone.

"It is equally defined by how quickly a nation can manufacture, deploy and replenish its defence capabilities.

"We aim to build indigenous technologies, intellectual property and manufacturing infrastructure for the weapons systems of tomorrow.

"JWALA is our commitment to indigenous missile technology, while GRID Forge represents our vision for software-defined defence manufacturing. They will form the next-generation manufacturing ecosystem," Bodhisattwa said.

Andhra Pradesh's Defence Hub Ambitions

The proposed project is also expected to add to Andhra Pradesh's efforts to develop specialised defence manufacturing clusters.

The state is positioning itself as a destination for investments across naval systems, missiles and ammunition, unmanned platforms, aerospace and defence electronics.

While Visakhapatnam has an established presence in naval and maritime defence-related activities, the Kurnool-Orvakal region is emerging as a location for investments in missiles, ammunition and unmanned systems.

The proposed Nellore complex is expected to complement these activities.