How IdeaForge Drones Will Transform India's Surveying

ideaForge Technology has secured a significant order from the Survey of India for its advanced Q6 V2 drones, set to revolutionise geospatial mapping and data collection across India.

Key Points Drone maker ideaForge Technology Limited received an order from the Survey of India (SOI) for its Q6 V2 unmanned aerial vehicles on Tuesday.

The DFCA-certified Q6 V2 drones will enable the Survey of India to collect high-quality aerial and geospatial data across diverse terrains and project environments.

The Q6 V2 is an Indian-designed, high-endurance, lightweight, and VTOL-capable platform equipped with advanced mapping payloads and rapid deployment.

The adoption of UAVs in geospatial applications is creating a more efficient way to collect aerial data for planning, development, and physical environment management.

There is significant potential for UAV-enabled mapping and geospatial intelligence across government and enterprise applications, complementing conventional survey methods.

Drone maker ideaForge Technology Limited has received an order from the Survey of India (SOI) for its Q6 V2 unmanned aerial vehicles to support the latter's surveying and mapping requirements, the company said on Tuesday.

The induction of these advanced DFCA-certified drones built for geospatial, intelligence, mapping and surveying, will enable the central government agency to collect high-quality aerial and geospatial data across diverse terrains and project environments, it said.

Enhancing Surveying Capabilities

The survey-grade UAV is designed to provide high-area coverage, enabling large-scale mapping projects to be completed faster and more efficiently.

According to ideaForge, the Q6 V2 is a high-endurance, lightweight, and VTOL-capable platform designed and developed entirely in India. It is equipped with advanced mapping payloads, autonomous navigation, and encrypted communications systems, offering rapid deployment in under 10 minutes.

The Future Of Geospatial Data

"The adoption of UAVs in geospatial applications is creating a more efficient way to collect the aerial data that informs how we plan, develop, and manage our physical environment.

"Our engagement with the Survey of India reflects the growing relevance of indigenous UAV technology in specialised applications where reliable and timely data is important," said Somil Gautam, Associate Director - Enterprise Business, ideaForge Technology Ltd.

He said there is significant potential for UAV-enabled mapping and geospatial intelligence across government and enterprise applications.

By enabling aerial data collection across large and difficult-to-access areas, UAVs can complement conventional survey methods while improving the speed, coverage, and frequency of data collection and processing, according to the company.