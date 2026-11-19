Public sector bank unions are gearing up for a nationwide strike on December 3, protesting the government's decision to sell a 60 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, raising concerns about the future of public savings and the bank's Indian identity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three major PSU bank unions (AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI) representing 2.5 lakh employees and officers have called for a nationwide strike on December 3.

The strike is in protest against the proposed sale of a 60 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the sale on October 14, making Fairfax the promoter of IDBI Bank.

Unions argue that the sale would convert an Indian bank into a foreign-owned entity and compromise the security of public savings.

The Opposition, led by Congress, has also raised concerns over the valuation and alleged the disinvestment is a 'scam'.

A section of bank employees and officers of public sector banks have threatened to go on strike on December 3 against the proposed sale of a 60 per cent stake in the lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings.

About 2.5 lakh employees and officers from three unions – All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) – have given a strike call.

The unions have threatened a nationwide strike against the "unwarranted" sale of IDBI Bank to a foreign investor, a joint statement said on Thursday.

This is in line with the strike call given by United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees (UFIOE), comprising the All India IDBI Officers' Association (AIIDBIOA) and the All India Industrial Development Bank Employees' Association (AIIDBEA).

Government's Divestment Plan

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on October 14 approved the sale of a 60 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax, following which the Canadian company would become the promoter of the lender.

Currently, the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together hold around a 94 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

Describing IDBI Bank as a profitable institution with deposits of around Rs 3.5 lakh crore and advances of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, the statement said the proposed transaction would turn an Indian bank into a foreign-owned lender.

It further said public sector banks provide security to people's savings, citing instances of private banks failing due to mismanagement and subsequently being taken over by public sector lenders.

Concerns Over Privatisation

The unions also called for the nationalisation of private banks instead of transferring the public sector banks into private hands.

"Bank deposits represent the precious savings of the people and privatisation of banks amounts to handing over these huge savings to private hands," it said.

The latest strike call comes after IDBI Bank employees and officers observed a two-day strike on November 2 and 3 against the proposed stake sale.

The Opposition, led by Congress, has also raised concerns over the valuation of IDBI Bank.

The Congress had alleged that the IDBI Bank disinvestment was a 'scam' and demanded that the sale of the bank to a foreign company be halted and a Joint Parliamentary Committee be constituted to probe the entire process.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media Jairam Ramesh claimed that a foreign company is acquiring IDBI Bank from the government using funds that belong to the bank itself.

"This is yet another major scam by the Modi government, which warrants an investigation.

"We demand that the process of selling IDBI Bank to a foreign company be halted," Ramesh had said.

Transaction Details

Fairfax will be the strategic buyer of the government's 30.48 per cent stake, valued at about Rs 26,620 crore, and the 30.24 per cent stake held by LIC, valued at about Rs 26,440 crore.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax will pay Rs 81 per share, higher than the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies.

The strategic transaction of IDBI Bank is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).