News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » IDBI Bank files insolvency plea against Zee

IDBI Bank files insolvency plea against Zee

Source: PTI
December 15, 2022 18:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IDBI Bank has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) seeking an insolvency proceeding against the media firm to recover dues of Rs 149.60 crore.

Zee

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IDBI Bank has claimed an amount of Rs 149.60 crore, which has been disputed by ZEEL, said a regulatory update from the media major.

IDBI Bank has filed an application under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, claiming to be a financial creditor, before NCLT for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the company, it added.

 

"The bank's purported claim arises under a Debt Service Reserve Agreement entered into by the bank and the company for the financial facility availed by Siti Networks Ltd," it said.

ZEEL is "vehemently disputing the bank's claim in other proceedings filed by the bank against the company for recovery of its alleged dues," it added further.

SITI Networks, formerly known as SITI Cable Network, is a part of the Essel Group.

It provides its cable services at 580 locations and adjoining areas, reaching out to over 11.3 million digital customers.

In April this year, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) moved NCLT against the country's leading multi-system operator SITI Networks Ltd for alleged default of Rs 296 crore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
I am last of the jokers left at Infosys: Nilekani
I am last of the jokers left at Infosys: Nilekani
What Will Nirmalaji Do About Income Tax?
What Will Nirmalaji Do About Income Tax?
Only Adani Permitted To Set Up Private 5G Network
Only Adani Permitted To Set Up Private 5G Network
No polls now: SC puts off electoral bond pleas to Jan
No polls now: SC puts off electoral bond pleas to Jan
Goalless Griezmann is the ultimate team player
Goalless Griezmann is the ultimate team player
'If you drink, you die': Nitish on Bihar hooch deaths
'If you drink, you die': Nitish on Bihar hooch deaths
'They resonated on every tongue'
'They resonated on every tongue'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances