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IDBI Bank employees' forum demands parliamentary review of stake sale to Fairfax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 29, 2026 20:40 IST 4 Minutes Read
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The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees is vehemently opposing the government's proposed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings, calling for an immediate suspension and a thorough parliamentary review amidst concerns over valuation and public accountability.

IDBI Bank

Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Key Points

  • The United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees opposes the proposed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax, citing concerns over valuation and transparency.
  • Employees demand an immediate suspension of the sale process and a comprehensive review under parliamentary scrutiny.
  • The Forum believes the transaction may undervalue IDBI's assets, capabilities, and strategic importance, calling for disclosure of valuation methodology.
  • Concerns were raised about the proposed purchaser's ownership structure, financial strength, and regulatory record.
  • The decision is seen as a betrayal of a parliamentary assurance that government shareholding in IDBI would remain at least 51 per cent.
 

United Forum of IDBI Officers and Employees on Thursday opposed the proposed sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank to Canada-based Fairfax, demanding an immediate suspension of the process and a comprehensive review under parliamentary scrutiny.

The Forum considers the present decision ill-timed and inadequately justified.

Volatile market conditions demand caution, transparent valuation and wider public deliberation.

Concerns Over Valuation and Transparency

"We are seriously concerned that the transaction may undervalue IDBI's properties, institutional capabilities, customer relationships, future earnings and strategic importance," United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees Convener Devidas Tuljapurkar said at a national convention on IDBI privatisation.

The government must disclose the valuation methodology, underlying assumptions, treatment of real estate and other assets, and the basis for accepting the sale consideration, he said, adding that the public deserves evidence that a national asset is not being transferred at a throwaway price.

The proposed purchaser's ownership structure, financial strength, regulatory record and any substantiated controversies in its home jurisdiction must also be subjected to transparent scrutiny, he said.

Regulatory approval cannot substitute for public accountability over the transfer of control of a major Indian bank, he added.

Breach of Parliamentary Assurance

The Forum regards this decision as a betrayal of the parliamentary assurance associated with IDBI's conversion into a banking company, when the then Finance Minister Jaswant Singh assured Parliament that Government shareholding would remain at least 51 per cent.

The Government owes Parliament and the people an explanation of how the present decision honours that commitment, he said.

The proposed transfer also raises fundamental concerns about the social content of banking, Tuljapurkar said, adding that reservation, opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities, employment security, financial inclusion and development-oriented lending must not be weakened in pursuit of private returns.

IDBI Bank has on its rolls 19,108 employees, including 9,500 employees belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories.

It has 6,911 women employees and 884 differently abled employees.

Details of the Proposed Sale

The Central government and LIC hold 45.48 per cent and 49.24 per cent equity shares, respectively, in IDBI Bank.

The government on October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for about Rs 53,000 crore ($5.5 billion), in what would be the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a major milestone in the country's long-delayed banking privatisation drive.

Fairfax will be the strategic buyer of the government's 30.48 per cent stake, valued at about Rs 26,620 crore, and the 30.24 per cent stake held by LIC, valued at about Rs 26,440 crore.

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-led Fairfax will pay Rs 81 per share, higher than the benchmark fair value of Rs 75.99 determined by two independent valuation agencies.

The strategic transaction of IDBI Bank is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year, subject to regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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