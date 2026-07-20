IDBI employees' forum opposes stake sale to Fairfax, seeks review

The United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees has expressed "profound concern" over the Centre's reported decision to proceed with the strategic divestment of its controlling stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings, urging a parliamentary review of the proposed sale.

Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

Key Points The United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees has expressed deep concern over the proposed sale of a controlling stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings.

The Forum is demanding a parliamentary review of the strategic divestment, citing issues of economic sovereignty and national interest.

They urge the government to make the complete proposal public and honour previous assurances made to Parliament during the bank's restructuring.

The Forum also seeks protection for employees, depositors, and customers, while preserving public ownership of the strategically important institution.

The government and LIC are jointly selling a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, with Fairfax Financial Holdings reportedly in advanced talks.

The United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees expressed "profound concern" over the Centre's reported decision to proceed with the strategic divestment of its controlling stake in IDBI Bank in favour of Fairfax Financial Holdings, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals, and sought a parliamentary review of the proposed sale.

Call for Transparency and Review

The Forum urged the government to place the complete proposal relating to the strategic sale in the public domain, review the decision in light of India's "long-term financial and economic sovereignty", honour assurances made before Parliament during the bank's restructuring, and ensure a parliamentary discussion before any irreversible decision is taken.

It also called on the government to protect the interests of employees, depositors and customers while preserving public ownership of strategically important banking institutions serving national developmental objectives.

divestment Process and Concerns

The Centre has been pursuing the strategic sale of IDBI Bank since 2022.

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together are selling a 60.72 per cent stake in the lender, comprising 30.48 per cent held by the government and 30.24 per cent by LIC, along with transfer of management control.

The transaction has been delayed due to regulatory approvals and completion of the due diligence process by prospective bidders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, the Canada-based investment firm, has emerged as the frontrunner after reports indicated it is in advanced talks with the government.

The proposed transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

"This development is not merely a commercial transaction.

"It concerns the ownership and control of one of India's strategically important financial institutions and therefore raises questions touching upon constitutional governance, economic sovereignty, parliamentary accountability and long-term national interest," the Forum said.