Premiumisation to fuel 8-11% residential sales value growth in top 7 cities by FY27: Icra

India's top seven cities are set to experience significant residential sales value growth of 8-11 per cent by FY27, reaching Rs 7.9 trillion, primarily propelled by the increasing trend of premiumisation and a strategic product mix, according to a new report by Icra.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The top seven Indian cities are projected to achieve 8-11 per cent year-on-year growth in housing sales value by FY27, reaching around Rs 7.9 trillion, driven by premiumisation.

Sales value is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-9 per cent from FY24 to FY27, while the area sold is expected to remain largely flat.

Affordable housing's share of total sales in FY26 dropped to 20 per cent, down from 23 per cent in FY25, indicating a clear shift towards premium and luxury segments.

Launch activity is forecast to increase by 4-7 per cent in FY27, with average selling prices rising moderately by 4-7 per cent year-on-year.

Industry consolidation is accelerating in favour of organised and listed developers, who are expected to continue outperforming the broader market due to strong execution and capital access.

The top seven cities are likely to witness about 8-11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in housing sales value in 2026-27 (FY27) to about Rs 7.9 trillion, according to Icra.

The ratings agency said this would be driven by premiumisation that draws higher realisations and a favourable product mix.

The top seven cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), and Pune.

Sales value is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-9 per cent to Rs 7.7-8.2 trillion during FY24 to FY27, while the area sold remains largely flat.

Icra has forecast area sold in FY27 to grow by a modest 2-5 per cent Y-o-Y to around 665-685 million square feet (msf).

It would be supported by sustained demand in the mid-and-luxury housing segments and an increasing preference for established listed developers.

The agency noted that area sold registered a marginal growth of 1.5 per cent to 653 msf in FY26 on a high base, amid a slowdown in project launches for most part of the year. Housing sales value in FY26 was Rs 7.3 trillion.

Shifting Market Dynamics

In FY26, affordable housing accounted for 20 per cent of total housing sales across the cities, down from 23 per cent in FY25, highlighting the increasing premiumisation of demand.

The share of the mid segment stood at 46 per cent, while luxury housing's share was at 34 per cent.

Icra classifies affordable housing as prices less than Rs 75 lakh, mid as between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2 crore, and luxury as more than Rs 2 crore across five markets.

But in MMR and NCR, home prices lower than Rs 1 crore are considered affordable, those priced between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3.5 crore belong to the mid segment, and homes over Rs 3.5 crore are luxury.

Outlook on Launches and Pricing

Anupama Reddy, group head and vice-president — corporate ratings, Icra, said, "Launch activity in FY27 is expected to increase by 4-7 per cent to 760-785 msf, aided by comfortable inventory levels.

"Average selling prices are likely to see a moderate 4-7 per cent Y-o-Y rise, following a sharp appreciation seen over the last few years.

"Although sales velocity has softened from the peak levels, developers' calibrated approach to launches is expected to maintain a healthy market balance, with the years-to-sell ratio remaining comfortable at 1.4-1.6 times by March 2027."

The premiumisation trend in residential real estate continues to gather pace, with the shift also reflected in the inventory profile.

This is because the unsold inventory is increasingly concentrated in these segments, according to Icra.

Despite this change in the mix, the inventory overhang remains comfortable.

The years-to-sell (YTS) ratio rose slightly to 1.5 years in FY26 compared to 1.3 in FY25, indicating that inventory creation remains broadly aligned with the prevailing demand trend, Icra stated.

Industry Consolidation

On sector consolidation, Reddy said, "The ongoing premiumisation of demand has also accelerated industry consolidation in favour of organised and listed developers.

"Consequently, prominent listed developers are expected to continue outperforming broader market growth, supported by robust collections, healthy operating cash flows and comfortable leverage levels.

"This trend is likely to sustain over the medium term, while the overall outlook for residential real estate remains stable."

The market share of key listed real estate companies increased to around 23 per cent of total industry sales value in FY26 from 15 per cent in FY21. This reflects growing preference for with a strong execution track record and better access to capital.