ICICI Bank raises $1 bn in largest dollar issue this year, signalling strong investor confidence

ICICI Bank has successfully raised $1 billion through a five-year senior unsecured US dollar bond, marking its largest single-tranche dollar issue by an Indian issuer this year and highlighting robust investor confidence in India's banking sector.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points ICICI Bank has raised $1 billion through a five-year senior unsecured US dollar bond, its first public dollar bond issuance since 2017.

The deal is the largest single-tranche US dollar bond issuance by an Indian issuer so far this year, priced at 100 basis points over the five-year US Treasury yield with a 5.46 per cent coupon.

The issue was 2.3 times oversubscribed, attracting over $2.3 billion in orders from global investors, reflecting strong confidence in ICICI Bank's credit profile and India's macroeconomic environment.

ICICI Bank is leveraging the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap window, which significantly reduces hedging costs for eligible overseas borrowings.

Other Indian lenders like HDFC Bank, PFC, Axis Bank, and SBI have also tapped the overseas bond market, with several more evaluating offerings before the RBI's swap window closes on December 30.

ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private sector lender, has raised $1 billion through a five-year senior unsecured US dollar bond, marking its first public dollar bond issuance since 2017.

The deal is also the largest single-tranche US dollar bond issuance by an Indian issuer so far in 2026.

Strong Investor Demand and Pricing

The Rule 144A/Reg S issue was priced at a spread of 100 basis points (bps) over the five-year US Treasury yield, tightening by 30 basis points from the initial price guidance of Treasury-plus 130 bps, reflecting strong investor demand.

The bonds carry a coupon of 5.46 per cent. The issue attracted orders exceeding $2.3 billion, making it about 2.3 times oversubscribed.

Rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by S&P, the bonds saw broad-based demand across key international markets, led by investors from the US and Asia-Pacific, with healthy participation from Europe, West Asia and Africa. Institutional fund managers anchored the order book, while official institutions, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and banks also participated in the offering.

The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes in line with applicable regulatory guidelines.

The issuance was made under the bank's $7.5 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) Programme, ICICI Bank said in an exchange filing on Friday.

HSBC's Role and Market Confidence

HSBC acted as joint global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the transaction.

"The transaction highlights ICICI Bank's strong credit profile and consistently robust financial performance over the years.

"It also marks the largest single-tranche US dollar issuance from India in 2026.

"The oversubscription and broad-based investor participation across geographies reinforce confidence in India's resilient macroeconomic environment," said Siddharth Sharma, managing director and head of institutional clients group at HSBC India.

Leveraging RBI's Concessional Swap Window

ICICI Bank is the latest lender to tap the overseas bond market under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional swap window, which remains open until December 30 and significantly reduces hedging costs for eligible borrowings.

HDFC Bank was the first to access the market after the RBI announced the special swap facility, raising $750 million through a five-year bond at a spread of 90 bps over the corresponding US Treasury yield.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) followed with a $300 million issue priced at Treasury plus 105 basis points, while Axis Bank raised $300 million at Treasury plus 110 basis points.

State Bank of India (SBI) separately raised $500 million through a private placement.

The final coupon on HDFC Bank's issue was 5.067 per cent, while PFC and Axis Bank priced their bonds at coupons of 5.32 per cent and 5.35 per cent, respectively.

Several Indian lenders are preparing overseas bond issuances before the RBI's concessional swap window closes. HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank are among those evaluating dollar bond offerings, while Kotak Mahindra Bank is yet to take a final call on tapping the market.