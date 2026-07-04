ICICI Bank plans $500 million dollar bond issue, first in a decade

ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private-sector lender, is poised to raise approximately $500 million through an overseas dollar bond issuance, marking its first in nearly a decade, by leveraging the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap window to reduce hedging costs.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points ICICI Bank plans to raise around $500 million through an overseas dollar bond issuance, its first benchmark-sized US dollar bond since 2017.

The bank will leverage the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) concessional swap window, which lowers hedging costs for foreign currency borrowings.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India have already utilised this RBI facility for their overseas bond issuances.

The fundraising is expected to commence after ICICI Bank announces its April-June quarter earnings, likely within 30-35 days.

The RBI's swap window, offering a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum, aims to attract foreign capital, support the rupee, and ease funding pressures for banks.

ICICI Bank, the country's second-largest private-sector lender, is planning to tap the overseas bond market after nearly a decade to raise funds under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) programme, multiple sources aware of the development said. While discussions are still at an early stage, the issue size is likely to be around $500 million.

Leveraging RBI's Concessional Swap Window

ICICI Bank would become the fourth commercial bank to take advantage of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) concessional swap window for overseas foreign currency borrowing.

Last month, the RBI introduced the facility to lower hedging costs for foreign currency bond issuances.

Since then, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) have all tapped overseas bond markets under the scheme.

The proposed transaction would mark ICICI Bank's first benchmark-sized US dollar bond issuance since it raised $500 million in 2017.

The bank is in talks with arrangers for the offering, although the timing has yet to be finalised, the sources added.

"It may take 30-35 days from now," said a source, adding that the process will formally begin after the bank announces its April-June quarter earnings, scheduled for the third week of this month.

Investor Demand and Market Dynamics

Investors have begun demanding a higher premium on issuances from Indian borrowers, anticipating a flood of fundraising by banks seeking to capitalise on the RBI's concessional swap window.

Lenders have therefore been waiting for more attractive pricing before approaching the overseas market.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private-sector lender, was the first to take advantage of the RBI facility, raising $750 million through a five-year dollar bond issue last week at a competitive rate.

Several other lenders subsequently followed, encouraged by the lower funding costs offered through the central bank's swap window.

However, investors adjusted their return expectations after sensing a potential rise in supply from Indian banks.

The expectation that lenders would aggressively tap the market, combined with the benefit of the RBI's subsidised swap window, led investors to demand higher spreads.

As a result, spreads on recent dollar bond issuances by Indian borrowers have steadily widened.

Recent Issuances by Indian Lenders

HDFC Bank raised $750 million through five-year bond at a spread of 90 basis points (bps) over the corresponding US Treasury yield.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) followed with a $300 million issue at 105 bps over the five-year US Treasury yield, while Axis Bank raised $300 million at 110 bps.

SBI, the country's largest lender, on Monday raised $300 million through three-year senior unsecured floating-rate notes under Regulation S at a coupon of SOFR plus 100 bps, with interest payable quarterly in arrears.

RBI's Measures to Attract Foreign Capital

The planned borrowings come after the RBI introduced measures to attract foreign capital and support the rupee.

The concessional swap window enables banks to access lower-cost US dollar funding at a time when credit growth continues to outpace deposit mobilisation, easing funding pressures and helping narrow the credit-deposit gap.

Under the facility, the RBI will undertake swaps at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent per annum, compounded semi-annually, for eligible overseas foreign currency borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years.