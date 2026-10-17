ICICI Bank reports 22% surge in Q2 net profit, driven by strong loan book expansion

ICICI Bank has reported a robust 22.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 16,333.18 crore, primarily driven by a substantial 30 per cent expansion in its loan portfolio and improved asset quality.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit for the September quarter surged by 22.28 per cent to Rs 16,333.18 crore.

On a standalone basis, the bank's net profit increased by 20.1 per cent to Rs 14,843 crore.

Core net interest income grew by 17.7 per cent to Rs 25,339 crore, supported by a 30 per cent rise in the loan portfolio.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.20 per cent, down from 1.58 per cent a year ago.

Overall capital adequacy stood at 16.68 per cent as of September 30, 2026, indicating a strong financial position.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 22.28 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 16,333.18 crore for the September quarter from Rs 13,357.06 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, net profit of the country's second-largest private sector lender grew 20.1 per cent to Rs 14,843 crore for July-September, according to an exchange filing.

Strong Financial Performance

Core net interest income grew 17.7 per cent to Rs 25,339 crore during the reporting quarter on the back of a 30 per cent jump in loan portfolio and a 0.12 per cent contraction in the net interest margin at 4.18 per cent.

A large part of the loan growth was courtesy of the FCNR(B) concessional swap scheme, and the bank said that excluding loans provided by international branches against such deposits, advances growth stood at 24.1 per cent.

Deposit and Asset Quality Improvements

Similarly, on the deposits front, overall growth stood at 27.1 per cent and excluding diaspora deposits, it would have been 17 per cent, according to a bank statement.

Money set aside as provisions and contingencies fell to Rs 850.69 crore from Rs 914.11 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.20 per cent from 1.38 per cent a quarter ago and 1.58 per cent in the year-ago period.

Overall capital adequacy stood at 16.68 per cent as of September 30, 2026, up from 15.76 per cent in the year-ago period.