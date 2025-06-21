HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » ICICI Bank made an offer to acquire HDFC: Parekh

ICICI Bank made an offer to acquire HDFC: Parekh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 21, 2025 22:55 IST

x

Veteran banker and former chairman of HDFC Ltd Deepak Parekh has said that ICICI Bank had made an offer to take over mortgage lender HDFC Ltd but it was declined.

ICICI Bank

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

HDFC Ltd, the parent entity of HDFC Bank, later merged with its banking subsidiary to create the country's biggest private sector lender.

The merger became effective from July 1, 2023.

 

With the reverse merger, the 44-year-old institution HDFC Ltd faded into memory lane.

Interestingly, creation of HDFC Ltd was financially supported by erstwhile ICICI Ltd, the parent entity of ICICI Bank.

During an interaction with ex-ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, released on YouTube, Parekh said, "I remember you talking to me once...you said that ICICI started HDFC. 'Why don't you come back home?' That was your offer."

However, Parekh said he declined the offer, saying "it won't be fair or proper with our name and the bank and all."

Later eventual reverse merger with HDFC Bank, completed in July 2023, was driven mainly by regulatory pressure, he said, adding, "RBI supported us and they pushed us into it to some extent and they helped us...there were no concessions, no relief, no time, nothing but they helped us to go through the process and get the approval."

Describing the merger as good for the institution, he said, it is good for the country to have large banks.

Indian banks must grow through acquisitions to become stronger in future, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Adani Plans To Fund $20 Billion Expansion
How Adani Plans To Fund $20 Billion Expansion
Ambani's Rs 86 Cr Bet On Trump Card
Ambani's Rs 86 Cr Bet On Trump Card
Why Is SEBI Probing A Trading Giant?
Why Is SEBI Probing A Trading Giant?
Tata Harrier.ev Proves It's An Offroad Beast!
Tata Harrier.ev Proves It's An Offroad Beast!
Ultraviolette Unveils 2 e-bikes in Paris, opens gateway to EU
Ultraviolette Unveils 2 e-bikes in Paris, opens gateway to EU

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 2

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 3

Vanilla Panna Cotta: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Amruta Fadnavis, Nushrratt Bharuccha perform yoga4:37

Amruta Fadnavis, Nushrratt Bharuccha perform yoga

Yoga session held at world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Rail Bridge2:04

Yoga session held at world's highest railway bridge,...

Video: Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas in water pool in Surat1:31

Video: Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas in water pool in...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD