HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » ICICI Bank gets Rs 49 cr GST demand notice

ICICI Bank gets Rs 49 cr GST demand notice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 14:53 IST

x

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of Rs 49.11 crore on it for alleged short payment of GST.

ICICI Bank

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Bank said, on September 15, 2025, it received an order in appeal under section 107 of the West Bengal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from Additional Commissioner of Revenue (Appeals), West Bengal, raising a demand amounting to Rs 49.11 crore (tax Rs 23.52 crore interest Rs 23.23 crore and penalty Rs 2.35 crore).

 

The aforesaid order in appeal includes an issue relating to GST demand on services provided by banks to customers maintaining specified minimum balances in their accounts.

In the past, the bank had received show cause notices (SCNs) and order(s) on the same issue from various tax authorities, it said.

While the bank has filed writ petition (s) against the SCNs, since the aggregate/cumulative amount involved in the above crosses the materiality threshold, this matter is being reported, it said.

The bank will take appropriate steps, including contesting the order through a further appeal within prescribed timelines, it said.

The bank was in the process of evaluating the contents of the order, which had resulted in a delay in the disclosure, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

GST reforms injected Rs 2 lakh crore into economy: FM
GST reforms injected Rs 2 lakh crore into economy: FM
FMCG majors cut prices as firms pass on GST benefit
FMCG majors cut prices as firms pass on GST benefit
$282 Bn IT Industry In US Right Wing's Cross Hairs
$282 Bn IT Industry In US Right Wing's Cross Hairs
The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?
The Kia Syros HTX: Yay Or Nay?
Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?
Will TCS And Wipro Go For Buyback After Infy?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

webstory image 2

Biscoot Ambode: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi0:34

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt 75th birthday wishes to...

'They have built a brand', Kapil Dev praises PM Modi's leadership1:46

'They have built a brand', Kapil Dev praises PM Modi's...

'Never Seen A Leader Who Worked So Tirelessly' Mukesh Ambani Extends Birthday Wish To PM Modi1:32

'Never Seen A Leader Who Worked So Tirelessly' Mukesh...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV